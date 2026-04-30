Are DoorDash and Dasher down? Thousands report issues with instant delivery app amid outage

The DoorDash app, used by thousands for instant delivery of food and groceries, as well as the Dasher app used by DoorDash delivery persons, are down. On DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, as many as 5550 people reported the outage at its peak.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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The outage started around 3:30pm ET on Wednesday and peaked around 4:00pm ET, and then started falling in the next 15 minutes around 4:15pm with around 4732 reports.

DownDetector showed that 94% of the users faced problem with the app, while 3% faced problems while logging in, and 2% with ordering food. The Map on DownDetector shows that the outage was spread across the east and the west coasts, with both New York City and Los Angeles reporting significant outages.

More than 5000 people reported an outage with DoorDash and Dasher. (Down Detector)

Dasher Users Complain With App

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{{^usCountry}} Several users of DoorDash and Dasher took to social media to express frustration with the apps not working. Here are some of the posts made on X about the row. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users of DoorDash and Dasher took to social media to express frustration with the apps not working. Here are some of the posts made on X about the row. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Dasher app is down right now we can’t receive any orders either. I just completed a order and they didn’t even pay me for the order cuz of it,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dasher app is down right now we can’t receive any orders either. I just completed a order and they didn’t even pay me for the order cuz of it,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“DoorDash since the dasher app is down, please consider compensating us dashers for the income we are losing due to this issue; especially if it lasts an hour or more,” a Dasher driver wrote.

“DoorDash you guys are full of shit,” said one. “I placed this order 40mins ago called to the restaurant my order had been ready for 25mins. You drivers can’t read don’t knock on a door when ask prior to putting food on the ground but won’t discipline drivers for not doing their jobs. BS!!!”

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“DoorDash i know ur app is down, but i was able to stop my dash somehow but now my 17 dollars for the order i completed right before the crash is magically gone ! please give it back,” said one.

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DoorDash has over 42 million monthly active users, the vast majority in the United States.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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