Are Prince Harry and Meghan becoming working royals again? King Charles gives blunt reality check

Prince Harry and Meghan have returned to the United Kingdom, but they will not return to their former roles as working royals. A letter sent on behalf of King Charles makes clear that the couple’s royal status has not changed since they stepped down from official duties in 2020.

What the letter says

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan will remain "private citizens" and will not resume official royal duties. (REUTERS)

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A letter sent on behalf of King Charles has clarified that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be allowed to carry out official royal engagements now that they are back in the UK.

letter was written to make the status of Prince Harry and Meghan clear, after they moved back from California with their children Archie and Lilibet last month.

The letter, sent by the Lord Chamberlain, a top Palace official, says Harry and Meghan will still not be allowed to use the titles "His and Her Royal Highness," and that they remain "private citizens."

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{{^usCountry}} The letter reads: "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter reads: "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected." {{/usCountry}}

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It added, "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

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Also read: Prince Harry returns to UK: Could Diana's 30th death anniversary reunite him with William? Royal expert weighs in

What Harry and Meghan have been doing

Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 after a difficult split from the Royal Family. They later spoke about their life in their Netflix documentary.

The couple moved to California and became financially independent. Harry wrote his memoir “Spare,” while Meghan launched her food brand, As Ever.

According to Fox News, their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have enrolled in British schools and will start classes in September. The family plans to live in a private home outside London.

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Harry is expected to continue supporting his charities, including the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year. Meghan may also return to acting, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a combined estimated net worth of $60 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital: “While Harry and Meghan are returning, they are not regaining official royal roles. Nor was there any agreement to a 'half-in, half-out' construct. They have been thwarted by trying to do what they agreed to with Queen Elizabeth II.”