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Artist Kulpreet Singh wins Hayward Gallery-KMB Award

Artist Kulpreet Singh wins Hayward Gallery-KMB Award

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Contemporary artist Kulpreet Singh has won the Hayward Gallery/Kochi-Muziris Biennale Award and will get to present his first institutional solo exhibition in the UK.

Artist Kulpreet Singh wins Hayward Gallery-KMB Award

Singh's project "Indelible Black Marks" will open at Hayward Gallery HENI Project Space on June 16 and continue until August 2, co-presented by Kochi-Muziris Biennale and supported by TNQ Foundation.

"Kulpreet Singh's work, exhibited at the 6th Kochi-Muziris Biennale, emerges from a deep engagement with land, labour and the agricultural landscapes of Punjab. Its visual and sonic force speaks to the environmental and human consequences of extraction and depletion. We are delighted that the Hayward Gallery/Kochi-Muziris Biennale Award will support this important presentation of his work in London," Jitish Kallat, President, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, said in a statement.

The art project features a film installation examining the interconnection between climate change and the agrarian crisis. Drawing from his lived experience as a farmer, the Patiala-based artist and farmer stages the ritual of stubble burning, in which crop residue is set ablaze to prepare fields for a new cultivation cycle.

The presentation is curated by Roden chief curator Rachel Thomas with curatorial assistant Ananya Jain at Hayward Gallery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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