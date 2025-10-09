Arturo Gatti Jr family: All on boxing legend dad and mother Amanda Rodrigues

Arturo Gatti Jr. died at the age of 17 in Mexico on Monday, as per his close family friends. Gatti Jr. was residing in Mexico with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues, who is Arturo "Thunder" Gatti's widow, according to Ring Magazine. While the local authorities had not yet verified the cause of death, his acquaintance said that he was found hanging in his Mexico apartment. Arturo Gatti Jr., the son of boxing legend Arturo Gatti, died in Mexico at age 17. (X@howboxingworkss)

Prominent athletes paid tribute to him on social media. "Sixteen years after losing his father, the world loses another Gatti," said former world champion Jean Pascal in a social media post alongside an AI image of a father and son. Chuck Zito, a former bodyguard and longtime family friend, also expressed sympathy and shared somber information that has surfaced in early reports.

Arturo Gatti Jr family: What we know about mother Amanda Rodrigues and the Gatti line

Ring and other sites name Amanda Rodrigues as Arturo Jr.’s mother and major survivor. Ring reported he resided with her in Mexico at the time of his demise. The family history of Arturo “Thunder” Gatti continues to play a significant role in the narrative. According to archival reporting and profiles, Arturo Sr. is survived by his brother Joe Gatti and daughter Sofia (sometimes referred to as Sofia/Sophia), both of whom are mentioned in historical accounts of the elder fighter’s estate and memorials.

The public's interest in the Gatti family is still shaped by their personal and legal past. There were contentious postmortem results and legal disputes surrounding Arturo Sr.'s estate following his death in Brazil in 2009.

Arturo Gatti Jr father's tragic death

After his death was first declared a homicide, Amanda Rodrigues, his wife, was taken into custody but later released without being charged. The death was later ruled a suicide by Brazilian police, although friends and relatives have long challenged the decision. Gatti's injuries did not fit a suicide, according to forensic expert Dr. Michael Baden, which sparked controversy that are still unresolved.

Arturo Gatti Sr. is known for his heart-stopping feats and exhilarating bouts. 2013 saw him inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He went on to become a two-division world champion.