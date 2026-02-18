As Trump preps for weeks-long war, Iran makes major move at nuclear base; satellite images out

President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing for a ‘weeks-long’, ‘major’ war with Iran. Axios cited sources to report that the Pentagon could bring an action sooner than ‘most Americans realize’. This comes amid months-long tensions between Tehran and Washington. The source further added that the campaign could look like the US’s operation in Venezuela and would likely be a joint US-Israeli action. A missile is launched during an exercise in southern Iran, in this handout image obtained on February 17, 2026 (via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, new satellite images show that Iran has been working on its military and nuclear facilities. Tehran has even buried tunnel entrances at a nuclear site bombed by the US during Israel's 12-day war with Iran last year.

US, Iran preparing for war Earlier this week, Trump's top advisers, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, met with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. Both sides made progress, and the talks 'went well, VP JD Vance told Fox News. However, US officials are reportedly not very optimistic about closing them.

“In other ways it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through,” Vance said.

The US has already sent an armada to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, a dozen warships, hundreds of fighter jets and multiple air defense systems.

However, a source told Axios that Washington might need more time. Sen Lindsey Graham noted that strikes could still be weeks away.

"The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks," a Trump adviser told Axios.

Iran makes crucial movements Meanwhile, Reuters published satellite images showing Iran making changes to its military and nuclear bases.

Parchin Military Complex Located roughly 30 km southeast of Tehran, the Parchin military complex has undergone dramatic changes since an Israeli strike in October 2024.

Imagery captured in the aftermath of the 2024 attack revealed heavy destruction of a rectangular building, followed by signs of rebuilding in early November of that year. By October 12, 2025, a new structure’s framework and two adjoining buildings were visible, and further photographs dated November 14 showed a metallic roof in place.