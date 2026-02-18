As Trump preps for weeks-long war, Iran makes major move at nuclear base; satellite images out
President Donald Trump is preparing for a ‘weeks-long’, ‘major’ war with Iran. Meanwhile, Tehran has worked on its military and nuclear bases
President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing for a ‘weeks-long’, ‘major’ war with Iran. Axios cited sources to report that the Pentagon could bring an action sooner than ‘most Americans realize’. This comes amid months-long tensions between Tehran and Washington. The source further added that the campaign could look like the US’s operation in Venezuela and would likely be a joint US-Israeli action.
Meanwhile, new satellite images show that Iran has been working on its military and nuclear facilities. Tehran has even buried tunnel entrances at a nuclear site bombed by the US during Israel's 12-day war with Iran last year.
US, Iran preparing for war
Earlier this week, Trump's top advisers, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, met with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. Both sides made progress, and the talks 'went well, VP JD Vance told Fox News. However, US officials are reportedly not very optimistic about closing them.
“In other ways it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through,” Vance said.
The US has already sent an armada to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, a dozen warships, hundreds of fighter jets and multiple air defense systems.
However, a source told Axios that Washington might need more time. Sen Lindsey Graham noted that strikes could still be weeks away.
"The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks," a Trump adviser told Axios.
Iran makes crucial movements
Meanwhile, Reuters published satellite images showing Iran making changes to its military and nuclear bases.
Parchin Military Complex
Located roughly 30 km southeast of Tehran, the Parchin military complex has undergone dramatic changes since an Israeli strike in October 2024.
Imagery captured in the aftermath of the 2024 attack revealed heavy destruction of a rectangular building, followed by signs of rebuilding in early November of that year. By October 12, 2025, a new structure’s framework and two adjoining buildings were visible, and further photographs dated November 14 showed a metallic roof in place.
Isfahan
The Isfahan nuclear complex, one of three enrichment facilities hit by US strikes in June, includes underground areas where diplomats believe Iran has stored enriched uranium.
According to ISIS reporting from late January and February, satellite imagery shows all entrances to the underground tunnel network have now been filled in. Two portals were visibly buried by late January; a third was covered shortly afterward. An image dated February 10 confirmed that all three had been fully backfilled.
Near Natanz
Another tunnel system, situated under a mountain approximately 2 km from the Natanz enrichment site, has also shown signs of accelerated activity since February 10. ISIS reported ongoing movements of cement mixers, dump trucks, and other heavy machinery, indicating efforts to strengthen or “harden” two main entrances.
Shiraz South Missile Base
Approximately 10 km south of Shiraz, one of Iran’s primary bases capable of launching medium-range ballistic missiles continues to recover from last year’s conflict. The Alma Research and Education Center, an Israeli group, previously assessed that the site sustained light surface damage.
Comparative imagery from July 3, 2025 and January 30 shows reconstruction and debris-clearing at the main logistics and command compound.
Qom Missile Base
About 40 km north of Qom, another missile installation suffered moderate surface damage. A sequence of images from July 16, 2025, through February 1 shows that a heavily damaged building has since received a new roof, with repair efforts beginning mid-November and believed to have concluded roughly ten days later.
