NICOSIA, - At least eight people died and 18 were missing after a ferry carrying around 270 passengers and crew capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, leaving survivors clinging to its overturned hull.

At least eight die, 18 missing after ferry capsizes off North Cyprus

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The privately owned ferry left the port of Kyrenia at 12:30 p.m. local time and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, authorities said. It was heading for the Turkish port of Tasucu in the eastern Mediterranean.

Survivors reported the ferry moving erratically, with its last hard impact with the water's surface breaking the bow of the two-hulled vessel, allowing water to seep in. The boat was carrying 267 people, including a crew of eight, while 241 people were rescued.

The disaster occurred just off the coast of Kyrenia, a popular holiday resort for both locals and tourists. The ferry was one of several shuttle sea services that link North Cyprus, a breakaway unrecognised Turkish Cypriot state, with Turkey daily.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has sent shockwaves through the territory. Hours after the incident relatives remained outside a local hospital and the port gates in Kyrenia, waiting for news of their loved ones. Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has sent shockwaves through the territory. Hours after the incident relatives remained outside a local hospital and the port gates in Kyrenia, waiting for news of their loved ones. Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Video footage showed people in red life jackets sitting or standing on top of the overturned vessel as authorities scrambled coastguard and private vessels for assistance to bring them to shore.

“The vessel had been moving very badly. It was constantly lifting out of the water and slamming back down. It was shaking violently,” survivor Efe Multici told CNN Turk.

“Three or four minutes later, the ferry leapt high into the air, then came crashing down. The front left side burst open and water started pouring in.”

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Turkish Cypriot authorities said the captain of the vessel and seven crew had been detained for questioning. By late afternoon, the ship had sunk, settling on the seabed at a depth of 514 metres . Divers from Turkey would be assisting the search, they said.

"Search and rescue efforts will continue until the very end, until all people are reached," Erhurman told journalists after a crisis management meeting.

RESCUE OPERATION UNDERWAY

Cyprus was battered by fierce storms on Saturday, with one person dying after his sailboat crashed onto rocks in rough seas in the island's south-east.

Asked about the cause of the capsize, Erhurman noted the storm on Saturday, but said the weather on Sunday was considered suitable for travel.

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"There is a great sense of shock here. This is not something we have experienced before," he said.

North Cyprus is a breakaway state recognised only by Turkey, which supports the area economically and militarily.

In Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan extended his condolences to the families affected. Expressions of condolence and offers of assistance also came from Cyprus's internationally recognised government. Cyprus has been split down Greek and Turkish Cypriot lines since 1974, when Turkey invaded in response to a brief Greek-inspired coup.

"Efforts to reach those who are still missing continue uninterrupted," Erdogan said. "God willing, we hope to receive positive news from these efforts."

The Turkish Cypriot Interior Ministry said the passenger ferry "FILOJET" was carrying 259 passengers and eight crew.

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Four Turkish Cypriot coast guard vessels and a civilian passenger boat were deployed to the scene, along with five Turkish coastguard vessels and two helicopters, the ministry statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.