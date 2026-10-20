Shooting near mosque in Columbus, Ohio, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: What we know so far

At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near a mosque in northeast Columbus, Ohio, on Monday afternoon, according to 10 WBNS. The shooting occurred near Alrahma Mosque.

ATF reports shooting at mosque in Columbus, Ohio. (Unsplash)

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ATF Columbus said said agents "are responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave. in Columbus, OH. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available."

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A large section of Albert Avenue near Westerville Road has been cordoned off with crime scene tape.