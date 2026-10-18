Shooting near Augusta's Laney High School leaves 3 injured

Three people were shot near Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia, on October 17. As per Newsnation, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the school in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday Three people were shot in the tailgate area of Laney High School. (Unsplash)

What happened? According to the Post and Courier, deputies responded to “the tailgate area” of Laney High School at 1339 Laney Walker Blvd. The incident happened in the school’s tailgating area. The school had hosted its homecoming football game against Josey.

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Victims and their condition As per News Nation, investigators said at least three people had gunshot wounds. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

According to a release by Sgt Walter McNeil at 7:04pm, the current conditions of the three were not available.

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Is there a suspect? There is no word yet on a suspect. The release says: “Investigators are still working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident."

What the school system said Here is the statement from Haley Lacuesta cited by WRDW:

We are deeply concerned by the shooting that occurred in the parking lot at Lucy C. Laney High School following today’s homecoming football game. Our thoughts are with those injured. Their families and everyone affected by this incident. Based on the information we have at this time, the incident involved adults, and no students were involved. We can confirm that all student athletes, cheerleaders, band members, and students participating in homecoming activities are safe and accounted for. None of these students were involved in the incident. The Richmond County school system police responded alongside Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. One of our officers sustained an injury while responding to a separate altercation, and is reportedly doing well. RCSS police work closely with RCSO to secure the scene, and ensure that all individuals remaining on campus were safely cleared from the premises. The safety of our students, staff and school community remains our highest priority. Violence has no place on our campuses and will continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this incident, and we encourage anyone in our school communities with information to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s office, which is leading this investigation.

The school had hosted its homecoming football game against Josey.