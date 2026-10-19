Two killed, three injured in West Baltimore gas station shooting; police suspect multiple gunmen

Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a gas station in West Baltimore on Sunday night, October 18, with police suspecting that two or three gunmen used high-powered rifles in the attack. No arrests had been made as of Sunday night, and investigators were working to establish a motive. Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a gas station in West Baltimore on Sunday night. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

According to reports, officers responded at around 10:30 pm to a BP gas station in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. They found four people with gunshot wounds, including a woman and three men. A fifth victim, a man, later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The woman and one of the men died, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. The other three victims were expected to survive.

Investigators have yet to determine what led to the shooting. Police are hoping to gather information from the surviving victims and examine video evidence to reconstruct the events.

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“We don't know any of that yet,” Worley said. “Hopefully, once we identify and speak to the victims that survived, they can give us some information. A lot of times, we have to rely on video evidence to put the pieces together.”

Worley said investigators believed two or three shooters were involved and that high-powered rifles were used.