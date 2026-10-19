National Guardsman, suspect shot in Washington, DC, after fight breaks out on Capitol Hill

A National Guard member and a suspected gunman were shot in Washington, DC, after a fight broke out on Capitol Hill late Sunday night, October 18, prompting National Guard members to intervene, police said. National Guardsman shot in Washington. (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

The incident occurred at approximately 11:10 pm in the 400 block of 8th Street Southeast, when National Guard members stationed in a vehicle nearby saw a fight break out on the sidewalk. They got out of their vehicle and attempted to intervene before gunshots were fired, Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeffery Carroll said during a media briefing on Monday.

According to Carroll, an individual involved in the fight pulled out a firearm and began shooting. National Guard members ordered the individual to put down the weapon, but the person pointed the gun at them, prompting the guardsmen to return fire.

“One National Guard member was struck. Also, the suspect in this case was struck,” Carroll said.

Both the National Guard member and the suspect were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police have not disclosed their identities or provided further details about their conditions.