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Atlanta rapper's manager asks car dealership for $60,000 SUV for shoot; phone call viral

A TikTok video went viral after an Ed Voyles Kia employee recorded a call requesting a $60,000 SUV for an Atlanta rapper's music video. 

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 09:36 am IST
By HT US Desk
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A typical day at a car dealership in Atlanta turned into a viral TikTok moment thanks to an employee of Ed Voyles Kia in Smyrna, Georgia. The individual taped a phone call where he claimed that a representative of a popular Atlanta rapper requested to borrow a brand-new 2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro for an upcoming music video shoot.

An Atlanta rapper's representative allegedly called a car dealership for a Kia needed for a music video. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel)

The video posted on the official TikTok page of the dealership @edvoyleskia gained over 16,300 views and sparked an influx of replies on the internet with some viewers debating over whether the call was real or a fake promotion.

The caller's ask

The worker taped the alleged phone call when the caller told them that her customer, the Atlanta rapper, was interested in the new 2027 Telluride X-Pro in green. The vehicle costs about $60000 and the rapper claimed she needed it to shoot a music video.

Also Read | Who is Qualeisha Barnes aka Siditty? Pregnant woman rapper shot dead in Atlanta

Other compensatory deals offered by the manager included a meet-and-greet at the deal shop or mailing of packages to both parties as a way of the deal benefiting both.

Questions on rapper's identity

Some viewers described the phone call as a fake. There were other questions on the believability of the situation as several commentators expressed confusion as to why a famous rapper would want to feature a Kia SUV in a music video in the first place.

The dealership and the caller have not publicly identified the rapper as the phone call has remained a topic of discussion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

atlanta georgia tiktok rapper
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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