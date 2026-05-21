Atlanta under flash flood warning: Scary videos show cars stuck on highway as water rises

A flash flood warning continued for Atlanta, Druid Hills, and Emory in Georgia, as per the National Weather Service. The advisory on Wednesday noted that the warning would continue till 11:15pm EDT.

Several cars were seen stranded as flash flood warnings continued in Atlanta.(X/@alanlepo)

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Meanwhile, chilling videos of the flood emerged. Several cars were seen stuck as water levels rose.

“Wild stuff on the Connector in Atlanta. Drivers on I-75/I-85 trying to make it through the flooding and getting trapped. This is near Baker Street. Driver in white sedan climbed out of sunroof. Several other drivers are trapped in this same area,” a local journalist wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another person sharing a clip wrote “Video shows water flood I-75/85 near North Peachtree Street on Wednesday afternoon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person sharing a clip wrote “Video shows water flood I-75/85 near North Peachtree Street on Wednesday afternoon.” {{/usCountry}}

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Yet another clip was shared with the person writing “A Waymo vehicle in the flood waters near Central Park in Atlanta. Wonder what it will do now.”

Traffic was hit due to the flash floods downtown. A video showed the situation in Atlanta.

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A local page wrote “Traffic backed up on 75/85 after flooding downtown.” Fox 5 Atlanta reported “Crews have successfully reopened all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector at the Baker Street overpass after heavy afternoon rainfall and debris-clogged storm drains left multiple vehicles submerged and paralyzed rush-hour traffic.”

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Also Read | At least nine dead in China after vehicle swept into flooded river during heavy rain

One person shared a set of photos and wrote “Just got caught in a crazy flash flood in Atlanta!”.

Atlanta flash flood: Reactions pour in

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Several people reacted to the news of the flood in Atlanta. “Welcome to ATL. flash flood is real,” one wrote. Another added “The metro area really has scattered showers, flooding in one area 20 minutes in the opposite direction dry.” Another chimed in saying “And not a drop of rain in Alpharetta.”

Many others commented that several parts remained dry. “Not a drop in Dacula!,” one wrote. Another said “Not even a sprinkle in Woodstock.”

Yet another said “My daughter is with some co-workers on the Southside and one of them lives in Woodstock and he can't go through downtown right now. Hopefully he can go around 285 on the Westside soon.” One also questioned administrative measures to prevent waterlogging and wrote “All these days of no rain... DOT spent absolutely no time making sure the drains for the highways are cleared.”

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A local reporter also shared a statement from the City of Atlanta which read as follows:

"The Administration is aware of flooding occurring across parts of the city as a result of heavy rainfall and changing weather conditions. City teams are actively monitoring conditions, responding to affected areas, and coordinating across departments to address roadway hazards, drainage concerns, and any public safety needs. We are also working closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation to monitor traffic conditions and roadway impacts across the region. Residents are encouraged to check real-time traffic updates by calling 511 before traveling.

This incident is also being monitored from the City’s new Integrated Command Center (ICC), which allows agencies to coordinate resources, monitor conditions in real time and support rapid response efforts across the city.

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Residents should call GDOT at 511 to report issues on highways and state routes, which are maintained by the State. Residents are encouraged to avoid driving through standing water, use caution while traveling, and report non-emergency issues through ATL311. In the event of an emergency, residents should call 911. We will continue to provide updates as conditions develop and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as crews work to respond safely and efficiently."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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