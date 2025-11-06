Auburn active shooter: Police say false alert sent, campus safe amid shooting reports

Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, sent out an active shooter alert to the community on Thursday afternoon. However, the police said that the alert was sent falsely and there is no threat to the campus at the moment. Representational.(Unsplash)

“There are currently no active threats in our area. Please disregard any AU alerts issued in error,” Auburn Public Safety said in a post on X.

Earlier, Auburn University sent out an alert for an active shooter at the campus. The alert read: "There is an active shooter on the Campus. Report to a Safe Location and await further instructions. Remember to Barricade, Hide, Fight."

This is a breaking news.