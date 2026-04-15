United Nations, The legacy of B R Ambedkar and his ardent advocacy for cultivating constitutional morality was honoured at a special event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to commemorate his 135th birth anniversary.

B R Ambedkar's legacy honoured at UN HQ special event

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In his welcome remarks at the event held Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni emphasized that Ambedkar's call for cultivating constitutional morality is especially relevant in these troubled times, characterised by political fragmentation and constant conflicts.

It will help strengthen multilateralism, bring about effective reforms in the UN, revitalise its principal organs and make the UN fit for purpose, Parvathaneni said.

The theme of the event at the UN headquarters here was 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Vision of Constitutional Morality and its Relevance for Multilateralism'.

The Indian envoy outlined the striking characteristics of India's democracy and constitutional values and identified common strands between the Constitution of India and the UN Charter.

Senior civil servant and noted Ambedkar scholar Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, in his keynote address, said that as someone who witnessed both the world wars and the creation of the United Nations, Ambedkar recognised the importance of multilateralism.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that Ambedkar was instrumental in formulating the central principles of the Indian Constitution, according to a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Ambedkar was instrumental in formulating the central principles of the Indian Constitution, according to a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The foundational spirit of maintenance of international peace as outlined in the UN Charter is also reflected in the Indian Constitution, the release added. Vundru stressed that Ambedkar underlined the need for cultivating constitutional morality and there is a case for cultivating international constitutional morality on the basis of multilateralism and the UN Charter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The foundational spirit of maintenance of international peace as outlined in the UN Charter is also reflected in the Indian Constitution, the release added. Vundru stressed that Ambedkar underlined the need for cultivating constitutional morality and there is a case for cultivating international constitutional morality on the basis of multilateralism and the UN Charter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visiting Professor at Harvard Divinity School Dr Santosh Raut said Ambedkar viewed the Constitution as a vehicle for social and economic transformation. Raut delved into the profound relevance of Ambedkar's contributions and ideals in today's world, with specific focus on multilateralism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visiting Professor at Harvard Divinity School Dr Santosh Raut said Ambedkar viewed the Constitution as a vehicle for social and economic transformation. Raut delved into the profound relevance of Ambedkar's contributions and ideals in today's world, with specific focus on multilateralism. {{/usCountry}}

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The event, attended by UN ambassadors, diplomats, academia and experts, underlined that Ambedkar's vision of constitutional morality, social equality, and empowerment remains profoundly relevant today and continues to inspire humanity's march towards inclusion, democracy, and equality, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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