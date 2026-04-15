...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

B R Ambedkar's legacy honoured at UN HQ special event

B R Ambedkar's legacy honoured at UN HQ special event

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 08:27 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

United Nations, The legacy of B R Ambedkar and his ardent advocacy for cultivating constitutional morality was honoured at a special event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to commemorate his 135th birth anniversary.

B R Ambedkar's legacy honoured at UN HQ special event

In his welcome remarks at the event held Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni emphasized that Ambedkar's call for cultivating constitutional morality is especially relevant in these troubled times, characterised by political fragmentation and constant conflicts.

It will help strengthen multilateralism, bring about effective reforms in the UN, revitalise its principal organs and make the UN fit for purpose, Parvathaneni said.

The theme of the event at the UN headquarters here was 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Vision of Constitutional Morality and its Relevance for Multilateralism'.

The Indian envoy outlined the striking characteristics of India's democracy and constitutional values and identified common strands between the Constitution of India and the UN Charter.

Senior civil servant and noted Ambedkar scholar Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, in his keynote address, said that as someone who witnessed both the world wars and the creation of the United Nations, Ambedkar recognised the importance of multilateralism.

The event, attended by UN ambassadors, diplomats, academia and experts, underlined that Ambedkar's vision of constitutional morality, social equality, and empowerment remains profoundly relevant today and continues to inspire humanity's march towards inclusion, democracy, and equality, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
united nations indian constitution
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / B R Ambedkar's legacy honoured at UN HQ special event
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.