Baltimore Harbor explosion: Cargo Ship blows up in Chesapeake Bay; Shocking video emerges

An apparent explosion occurred aboard a cargo ship in Baltimore Harbor, Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, on Monday. Video footage of the incident has surfaced online. Baltimore Explosion.(UnSplash)

What we know so far?

The incident occurred as the vessel was passing near the remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Baltimore City fire officials told WBAL-TV that the fire has been fully contained. No injuries have been reported aboard the ship, fire department spokesperson John Marsh confirmed.

Mike Singer, a member of the Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Shipwatchers group, said the blast happened at approximately 6:28 p.m. According to him, the vessel was carrying a load of coal and had just departed from the CSX Coal Dock.

As of now, authorities have not officially confirmed these details.

Witness reports

Residents across multiple Baltimore-area neighborhoods reported feeling the blast, with some describing loud booms.

One person shared, “I knew I felt something!! I’m in Pasadena and felt something beneath my feet shake. I thought I was crazy. My boyfriend said he thought it sounded like thunder.”

Another reported, “Sounded horrible and vibrated the whole house! Farmington in pasadena.”

A third person added, “Pumphrey/Brooklyn Park area here made my dogs bark and sounded like a transformer to me.”

One user from Brooklyn Park wrote, “Brooklyn Park here. The boom was so loud it sent our eldest bearded dragon into convulsions. She has been prone to these episodes ever since her last breeding session. She has just been so sensitive to any excessive noise or vibration. We are trying to keep her as warm and comfortable as possible, please send prayers.”

Another reported, “I was on the couch here in Severn right around Route 100 and I heard what I thought was someone jumping on my roof. Now it makes sense.”