Baltimore shooting update: Multiple people shot, Fayette and Caroline Streets blocked off; scary videos emerge

A mass shooting took place in Baltimore, Maryland on September 16. The Baltimore Police Department issued a statement that the incident took place in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. As a result Fayette and Caroline Streets were blocked off.

Baltimore Police Department confirmed that multiple people had been shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. (X/@BaltimorePolice)

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A photo from the place of the incident showed crime scene tape was put up.

At least five people were shot in the incident in the Douglas Homes neighborhood, WBAL-TV 11 News reported. As per reports, law enforcement and emergency paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9pm, after urgent reports of rapid gunfire in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.

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Several social media posts claimed that a baby was among those shot, but there is no official confirmation of the same. Posts also claimed that a suspect was in custody, but that has not been confirmed by authorities either.

People noted that the location of the shooting was not far from the Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is at 1800 Orleans Street. The condition of the victims is not known yet and police have not shared what circumstances led up to the shooting. It is also unclear when Fayette and Caroline Streets will reopen.

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Meanwhile, several videos showed massive police presence at the site of the shooting.

Baltimore mass shooting: Scary videos emerge

One person shared a video which showed massive police presence at the scene of the mass shooting.

Another clip showed police personnel near their cars.

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A local news page wrote there was a shooting at the ‘1400 blk of E Fayette St: Multiple victims: also a Signal 13: Douglas Homes/Central District/Baltimore City’ and added it was a ‘quadruple shooting’. However, these details have not been confirmed yet.

Baltimore mass shooting: Reactions pour in

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Several people reacted to the news of the mass shooting in Baltimore. “Baltimore city pd has a mass shooting with a baby that was shot near Dunbar high,” one wrote. Here, too, several people remarked that a baby was among those shot. However, no official confirmation of that has come from authorities.

“Oh no. It keeps getting worse. Sad world we live in,” one wrote. Others questioned the law and order situation in Baltimore amid the shooting. “Jesus be with my home town Bmore now,” one person also remarked.