Barack Obama gets reality check from netizens as he lambasts Trump with ‘Macho’ lecture: ‘Tell that to those…’

Former President Barack Obama blasted Donald Trump as “American tyrant” and rejected the notion that his actions are “somehow a sign of strength” for some males. Barack Obama ridiculed Donald Trump for selling “Trump Bibles” that were purportedly made in China.

Addressing a Philadelphia campaign rally for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, Obama explained the concept and meaning of strength.

“I've noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump's behavior is somehow a sign of strength. You know, sort of the macho; fake-macho thing – I'm here to tell you that's not what real strength is,” the former President said, after denouncing Trump's New York City rally, which saw Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage.”

According to Obama, reals strength is about “working hard, taking responsible and telling the truth even when it's inconvenient.”

He further remarked that real strength about making everyone comfortable, treating them with respect and dignity and helping those in need.

Obama ridiculed the GOP presidential leader for selling “Trump Bibles” that were purportedly made in China.

Going further, he took a shot at Trump over Madison Square Garden event, where “the warmup speakers were saying – trotting out and peddling the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes.”

Obama went on to criticise the crowd for their cheering, saying “nobody can hear your boos, but they can hear your vote.”

Also Read: Puerto Rican Archbishop fumes over Tony Hinchcliffe's racist remarks, seeks apology from Trump: ‘Humour has it limits'

Netizens react to Obama's remarks

Meanwhile, Obama's statement against Trump received mixed reactions from the netizens.

“Interesting how Obama lectures on ‘real strength,’ yet his own policies weakened our borders and hurt American jobs. Dignity and respect? Tell that to those left behind by his administration,” one X user wrote.

“Trump did it better,” commented a second user, while the third called Obama “still a legend.”

Blasting Obama's presidency, another user highlighted, “Real men enter the White House with a net worth of $200k and within a couple of years they have mansions on all the coasts that climate change is going to wipe away in the next 2-3 years.”

“None of those characteristics describe Obama. He was the worst POTUS in generations,” one more chimed in.