President Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump, shares a huge age gap with his four siblings. The 19-year-old is a student at New York University, and the only child Trump shares with his current and third wife, Melania. Barron Trump: Breaking down US prez's youngest son's age gaps with his siblings (AP/PTI) (AP01_21_2025_000054B)(AP)

Barron’s sibling who is closest in age to him is Tiffany, 32, being 13 years older. Barron shares almost a 30 year age gap with Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who is 47.

Breaking down Barron Trump’s age gaps with his siblings

Tiffany Trump, 32 (13 years older than Barron): Tiffany is closest in age to Barron, being 13 years older. Tiffany is the daughter of Marla Maples, Trump’s former wife.

Tiffany Trump, 32 (13 years older than Barron): Tiffany is closest in age to Barron, being 13 years older. Tiffany is the daughter of Marla Maples, Trump's former wife.

Eric Trump, 41 (22 years older than Barron): Eric Trump, the youngest son of Trump and his first wife Ivana, is 41 years old. This makes him 22 years older than Barron. During a recent appearance on the PBD podcast, Eric described Barron as "tough as hell," "vicious as hell," and a "great friend." He also revealed the one major gripe he has got with his younger brother, saying, "Barron is a really really good kid and he's come into his own in like a beautiful way but it pisses me off, can I fill everyone in? So I'm 6'5 right, I'm not exactly a small guy I tower over everyone. I became like the family midget after Barron." Eric said Barron outgrew him by the time he was just 15. "He was 15 years old. I go back to back with the kid and he's literally got me by like a quarter of an inch and I'm sitting there saying 'This sucks.' I used to be the tall guy in the family and now I'm and now I'm the runt," he added. "So when you get overtaken by a 15-year-old I'm not happy about it."

Ivanka Trump, 43 (25 years older than Barron): Ivanka Trump, the middle child of Trump's first marriage and the second oldest of all of his children, is 43 years old. This makes her 25 years older than Barron.

Donald Trump Jr., 47 (28 years older than Barron): Donald Trump Jr. is the oldest of Trump's children. He is 47 years old – 28 years older than Barron.

Barron is often seen in photos and videos, towering over the rest of his family members at an incredible 6ft 9in. President Trump previously credited his youngest son’s height to eating meals cooked by his wife Melania's late mother, Amalija Knavs. "That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food," he said.

Trump revealed that he had urged Barron to become a basketball player, but the youngster did not want to. The US President said, "I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well 'I like soccer dad', actually. I thought... at you're height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything.'"