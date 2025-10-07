Eric Trump reveals major complain he has about ‘vicious as hell’ Barron Trump, 'I'm not happy about it'

Eric Trump has revealed the one thing about Barron Trump that "p----- him off,” while claiming that his younger brother made him the “runt” of the family. Eric made the comments during an appearance on the PBD podcast over the weekend. Eric Trump reveals major complain he has about ‘vicious as hell’ Barron Trump (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Photographer: Kena Betancur/Bloomberg)

Eric described Barron, 19, as "tough as hell," "vicious as hell," and a "great friend." He also revealed the one major gripe he has got with his younger brother.

‘I'm not happy about it’

"Barron is a really really good kid and he's come into his own in like a beautiful way but it pisses me off, can I fill everyone in?" Eric asked.

"So I'm 6'5 right, I'm not exactly a small guy I tower over everyone. I became like the family midget after Barron," Eric said, adding that Barron outgrew him by the time he was just 15.

"He was 15 years old. I go back to back with the kid and he's literally got me by like a quarter of an inch and I'm sitting there saying 'This sucks.' I used to be the tall guy in the family and now I'm and now I'm the runt," Eric said. "So when you get overtaken by a 15-year-old I'm not happy about it.”

Barron is often seen in photos and videos, towering over the rest of his family members at an incredible 6ft 9in. President Donald Trump previously credited his youngest son’s height to eating meals cooked by his wife Melania's late mother, Amalija Knavs. "That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food," he said.

Trump revealed that he had urged Barron to become a basketball player, but the youngster did not want to. The US President said, "I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well 'I like soccer dad', actually. I thought... at you're height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything.'"