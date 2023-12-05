BBC cuts short Kelsey Grammer’s interview amid pro-Trump comments

Cheers fame actor Kelsey Grammer's BBC interview with Justin Webb aired on Monday, December 5, 2023. However, according to a radio host, the actor's interview was cut short as he became vocal about his support for former American President Donald Trump.

Justin, one of the hosts of BBC Radio 4's “Today” show, recalled that Kelsey, 68, had brought up actor and producer Roseanne Barr.

During the 2018 popular revival of the sitcom "Roseanne," Barr, a real-life supporter of Trump, portrayed the fictional Trump supporter Roseanne Conner. However, after she made racist remarks on Twitter, now known as X, the network ABC decided to terminate her show. Barr later expressed regret and said she thought the sleep drug Ambien had affected her actions.

Turning to politics, the show host asked the actor if he was still a supporter of the former US President. "You mentioned Roseanne early on, who had a great comeback, but also was a Trump supporter, you were, at least you were a Trump supporter, I’m fascinated to know if you still are?" he asked.

“I am, and that’s about all, let that be the end of it,” replied Kelsey.

After the segment ended, the show host moved on to discuss the reel life Dr. Fraiser's comments, adding, “I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it.”

“The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length,” he said.

“They decided that we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election,” he concluded.

The actor was there to discuss the reboot of his hit 90s sitcom, “Fraiser,” which was released by Paramount+ in October.

