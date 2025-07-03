Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Big Beautiful Bill House vote: When will the vote close on Wednesday? Mike Johnson gives key update

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jul 03, 2025 09:41 AM IST

House Speaker Mike Johnson is committed to pushing Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ through by keeping the vote open for as long as necessary.

With Donald Trump’s massive ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ hanging in the balance, House Speaker Mike Johnson is pulling out all the stops to get it over the finish line.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is determined to pass Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' keeping the vote open all night to allow Republicans time to reconsider. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
House Speaker Mike Johnson is determined to pass Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' keeping the vote open all night to allow Republicans time to reconsider. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday evening, Johnson said the House will keep the procedural vote open “as long as it takes” to give members time to ask questions and reconsider their positions on the Trump-backed legislation.

Republicans can only afford to lose three votes to advance the bill, but there are currently four GOP “no” votes blocking the way. The good news for Johnson? Members can still change their votes as long as the roll call remains open.

Johnson said he’s already spoken with three of the four Republican holdouts and is trying to track down the last one. “I think they’re open for conversation,” he said optimistically. “Everybody wants to deliver this agenda for the people, and we’re going to give them every opportunity to do that.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
