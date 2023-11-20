Bill Clinton blunders while paying tribute to former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 'copy and paste in haste'

Former US President, Bill Clinton, had bit of a faux pas while paying tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter. 77-year-old Clinton accidently released a tribute to Dianne Feinstein instead of Mrs Carter, who died yesterday at the age of 96.

Former President Bill Clinton listens as his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, attends her portrait unveiling ceremony, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

Even though the caption was correct. "Rosalynn Carter was the embodiment of a life lived with purpose. My and Hillary's full statement." Attached was a photo of the Clintons' statement on the passing of Senator Feinstein.

"Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Senator Dianne Feinstein, a pioneering public servant who worked tirelessly on behalf of California and all of America throughout her long career."

The wrong post didn't go unnoticed on social media where the former President was trolled for the blunder. “They probably planed to just change the name but forgot to,” tagging it as an operational error in tributes that go on in such episodes. It was a ‘Copy and paste in haste’, called out another X user.

‘When you could literally care less, this is what happens!’, claimed another user.

Dismayed by the error Clinton's social media team immediately deleted the post and replaced it with a correct with. The caption remained the same and this time with the correct statement which had the similar template to the older one apart from the change of message.

"Throughout her long, remarkable life, she was an unwavering voice for the overlooked and underrepresented. Thanks to her mental health advocacy, more people live with better care and less stigma.

"Because of her early leadership on childhood immunization, millions of Americans have grown up healthier. And throughout her decades of work at the Carter Center and with Habitat for Humanity, she spread hope, health, and democracy across the globe.

The Carter Center announced the death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who was the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians. She died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. The statement said she “died peacefully, with family by her side" at 2:10 p.m. at her rural Georgia home of Plains.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” the former president said in the statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

