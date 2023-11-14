Bill Gates predicts every netizen will have AI-powered advanced ‘personal assistant’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has weighed in on the advancement of artificial intelligence in coming years. According to a report in Fortune, Gates believes that every netizen will have a virtual assistant to help them to do various works.

"In the near future, anyone who’s online will be able to have a personal assistant powered by artificial intelligence that’s far beyond today’s technology. Agents are smarter. They’re proactive — capable of making suggestions before you ask for them," said Gates.

The 68-year-old predicted that personal assistants powered by AI, would help people plan trips like a travel agent does.

"When asked, it will recommend things to do based on your interests and propensity for adventure, and it will book reservations at the types of restaurants you would enjoy. If you want this kind of deeply personalized planning today, you need to pay a travel agent and spend time telling them what you want," said Gates.

He predicted how technology will aid people in forming and strengthening relationships. He hinted that the virtual assistants would be smart enough to help people in taking compassionate and sympathetic decisions.

"If your friend just had surgery, your agent will offer to send flowers and be able to order them for you. If you tell it you’d like to catch up with your old college roommate, it will work with their agent to find a time to get together, and just before you arrive, it will remind you that their oldest child just started college at the local university," predicted Gates.

Notably, in recent times, AI technology has been the talk of the town. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been making waves and gained huge popularity since its launch. Some experts have sparked fears about AI eating into jobs and leading to unemployment of thousands of skilled people. Some experts have also warned about the threats from AI technology much on the lines of fears of robots taking over the world as depicted in sci-fi movies.

