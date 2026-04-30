Washington, A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US Senate to strengthen the eastern Mediterranean region's role as a strategic connector between the US, India, the Middle East and Europe.

Bill in US Senate to support IMEC corridor

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The Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act, introduced by US Senators Cory Booker and Dave McCormick , seeks to mobilise US support for ports, digital corridors, and other strategic infrastructure designed to diversify and secure energy flows, strengthen regional supply chains, and deepen diplomatic ties with key partners.

"Global energy security and supply chains are under growing strain, and the Eastern Mediterranean is emerging as a critical region for enhancing stability and cooperation on a range of shared strategic interests, including support for the US-India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor" Booker said in a statement here.

"I am proud to introduce this important bipartisan legislation to strengthen energy security, accelerate innovation and economic growth, and deepen regional partnerships," he said.

The bill would also expand collaboration in innovation, science, and emerging technologies, reinforcing and modernising existing regional frameworks.

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{{^usCountry}} By supporting the Eastern Mediterranean as a vital connective hub linking Europe, the Middle East, and India, the legislation advances core US interests: strengthening energy security, enhancing economic integration, and promoting long-term regional stability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By supporting the Eastern Mediterranean as a vital connective hub linking Europe, the Middle East, and India, the legislation advances core US interests: strengthening energy security, enhancing economic integration, and promoting long-term regional stability. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act strengthens these partnerships, makes the region a bigger priority for the US, and helps secure the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, so critical trade and energy routes aren't left vulnerable to Iran, China, or other adversaries," McCormick said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act strengthens these partnerships, makes the region a bigger priority for the US, and helps secure the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, so critical trade and energy routes aren't left vulnerable to Iran, China, or other adversaries," McCormick said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Act seeks to strengthen US backing for the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor , recognising the region's role as a strategic gateway, and reinforces existing regional initiatives, including the 3 1 framework with Greece, Israel, and Cyprus, and the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Act seeks to strengthen US backing for the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor , recognising the region's role as a strategic gateway, and reinforces existing regional initiatives, including the 3 1 framework with Greece, Israel, and Cyprus, and the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The legislation also seeks to elevate the Eastern Mediterranean as a strategic priority within US foreign policy; establish regular high-level strategic dialogues with IMEC partners and regional allies and advance cross-border energy and infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The legislation also seeks to elevate the Eastern Mediterranean as a strategic priority within US foreign policy; establish regular high-level strategic dialogues with IMEC partners and regional allies and advance cross-border energy and infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

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It also seeks to assess opportunities to expand successful US–Israel innovation and technology programmes to additional regional partners, and evaluate multilateral models like Cyprus's CYCLOPS centre for regional integration.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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