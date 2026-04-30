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Bill in US Senate to support IMEC corridor

Bill in US Senate to support IMEC corridor

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:57 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US Senate to strengthen the eastern Mediterranean region's role as a strategic connector between the US, India, the Middle East and Europe.

Bill in US Senate to support IMEC corridor

The Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act, introduced by US Senators Cory Booker and Dave McCormick , seeks to mobilise US support for ports, digital corridors, and other strategic infrastructure designed to diversify and secure energy flows, strengthen regional supply chains, and deepen diplomatic ties with key partners.

"Global energy security and supply chains are under growing strain, and the Eastern Mediterranean is emerging as a critical region for enhancing stability and cooperation on a range of shared strategic interests, including support for the US-India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor" Booker said in a statement here.

"I am proud to introduce this important bipartisan legislation to strengthen energy security, accelerate innovation and economic growth, and deepen regional partnerships," he said.

The bill would also expand collaboration in innovation, science, and emerging technologies, reinforcing and modernising existing regional frameworks.

It also seeks to assess opportunities to expand successful US–Israel innovation and technology programmes to additional regional partners, and evaluate multilateral models like Cyprus's CYCLOPS centre for regional integration.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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