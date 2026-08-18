Bill Rasmussen family and net worth in focus after his death: All on ESPN founder wife and children

Bill Rasmussen, who co-founded ESPN, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. According to a press release from the sports network, he succumbed to complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

Bill Rasmussen, co-founder of ESPN, died at 93 from Parkinson's disease complications. (X@IredcapI)

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In the late 1970s, Rasmussen was dismissed from his position as communications director for the New England Whalers, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He reached the limit of his credit card and, using his $9,000 advance, secured crucial space on a communications satellite.

In 1979, he established ESPN with his son Scott, which would later be recognized as the "Worldwide Leader in Sports," operating as a cable channel from Connecticut.

“Bill was a remarkable man – a visionary and an innovator who conceived the idea of a network entirely devoted to sports,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro stated in a statement. “Quite simply, none of us would be here today if it wasn’t for Bill’s passion and all the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit he put into building ESPN in the late 1970s – key aspects of our company culture that still carry on to this day.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rasmussen was honored with induction into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rasmussen was honored with induction into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Bill Rasmussen's family: What we know about his wife and children

Rasmussen was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lois, in 2011.

He is survived by two sons, Scott Rasmussen and his wife Laura, as well as Glenn Rasmussen; his daughter Lynn Van Hollebeke and her husband Louie; seven grandchildren (Andy, P.J., Wil, MaryAnn, Donna, Jessica, and Sarah); a great grandson, Otto; and a great granddaughter, Adelaide.

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In addition to his wife, Rasmussen was also preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Donald Rasmussen, his sister Vivien, and his grandson Justin Van Hollebeke.

Bill Rasmussen's net worth

Bill Rasmussen's net worth is estimated at $600 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He completed his undergraduate studies in economics at DePauw University and subsequently obtained his MBA from Rutgers University.

ESPN was partially financed by Getty Oil at its inception. Before the network's debut, Bill met with the NFL Commissioner, which paved the way for Monday Night Football.

Furthermore, Bill was instrumental in securing the largest cable TV advertising contract ever with Anheuser Busch. Rasmussen has been featured on business and sports radio talk shows and has written the book Sports Junkies Rejoice! The Birth of ESPN. He is commonly known as "The Father of Cable Sports." Bill has served as Chairman of both the Attitude Network and SportsatHome. He was also involved in the launch of The College Fanz Sports Network in 2007.

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