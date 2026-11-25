British billionaire investor Jim Mellon has warned that US stock markets could face a steep correction despite Nvidia’s sharp rally following the return of Jensen Huang as CEO. Mellon said the Nasdaq and S&P 500 could fall by as much as 33% as higher interest rates, tighter capital markets and speculative AI investments increase pressure on equities.

Jim Mellon, the investor who bought Nvidia during its sharp sell-off says the AI-driven rally has become fragile. (Jim Mellon | Reddit) more less

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Mellon’s comments came in an episode of The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred, recorded before Nvidia announced Huang’s return as CEO. The remarks were published after Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang, triggering a rally of more than 30% in the company’s shares as investors welcomed his return to the AI chipmaker.

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Mellon had invested in Nvidia during its sharp decline following Huang’s resignation. However, in the podcast he described the purchase as a mistake. “It was foolish of me to try and catch a falling knife,” he said.

Deep Dive Why does Jim Mellon warn that the Nasdaq and S&P 500 could fall despite Nvidia’s rally? Mellon pointed to higher interest rates, tighter capital markets and speculative AI investments as pressures on stocks. He also said elevated valuations and a shortage of investment capital could make the US market vulnerable. Does Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia mean the AI stock market is out of danger? Not according to Mellon. Nvidia’s shares rallied after Huang returned, but he said the broader US market remained precarious and warned that the Nasdaq and S&P 500 could fall by as much as 33%. How did Jensen Huang’s return affect Nvidia investors? The announcement triggered a sharp Nvidia rally, but the stock had also swung steeply during the leadership uncertainty. Some retail investors sold, while others bought or added to their positions after Huang’s return.

Despite the subsequent rebound, he said investors should remain cautious about broader market conditions. “We have to be very wary of the US,” Mellon said on the podcast.

Also read: 'Unnecessary hierarchy': Jensen Huang defends lack of succession planning in Nvidia board meeting, claim reports

Mellon warns AI boom maybe nearing a turning point

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{{^usCountry}} Mellon argued that enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence has pushed valuations to levels that may be difficult to sustain. He pointed to expected public listings involving major AI companies as another factor that could strain available investment capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mellon argued that enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence has pushed valuations to levels that may be difficult to sustain. He pointed to expected public listings involving major AI companies as another factor that could strain available investment capital. {{/usCountry}}

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“With rising interest rates, and a shortage of capital, which is quite evident at the moment, you’re going to have difficulties in doing more of these circular financing on a grand scale,” Mellon said.

He added that his biggest concern was “the precarity” of the US market rather than Nvidia alone.

Also read: Alice Huang: Rural China to Jensen Huang's inner circle to a US-China spy storm

“In the meantime, I think China is extremely attractive.”

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According to Mellon, a combination of rising retail participation, significant foreign investment in US equities, elevated interest rates and the “gamification” of personal investments has increased market vulnerability.

The investor predicted that the United States could enter a bear market, typically defined as a decline of at least 20% from recent highs in major stock indices such as the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500.

To support his warning, Mellon compared today’s investment environment with previous market bubbles. He cited similarities with periods preceding both the 1929 Wall Street Crash and the 2008 global financial crisis. “There is a lot of unwinding to do—more than in 1929.”

He added, “The other thing about 1929 is that just before the crash happened, earnings were very strong, everyone was talking about the golden age of America and that the stocks were cheap and blah blah blah… It all went, as we know, very pear-shaped.”

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Despite Nvidia’s recovery, Mellon said he is increasingly looking beyond US markets for investment opportunities.

He said, “In the meantime, I think China is extremely attractive.”