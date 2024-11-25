Bitcoin millionaire sets up treasure hunt in US, $2 million up for grabs

Treasure hunters can get hold of up to $2 million in hidden treasures, the only catch being they will have to solve some clues first. Bitcoin investor Jon Collins-Black has hidden five chests across the United States and has released a book to help people find them. The millionaire claims there are clues about the 'treasure' in his book 'There’s Treasure Inside'.(Instagram)

Collins-Black assembled the chests in the last few years, and the contents range from rare Pokémon cards to gold doubloons extracted from various shipwrecks. All anyone needs is the book titled “There’s Treasure Inside”, a book filled with clues, puzzles, and maps to assist on the journey.

“You don’t have to be a genius to solve the clues. There’s no grand cipher. If you have curiosity, imagination, and the willingness to try something new, you can find the treasures that I’ve hidden,” Collins-Black said.

The chests also include rare sports cards like Michael Jordan’s 1986 rookie card, a diamond and sapphire brooch owned by Jacqueline Onassis, a fourth-century BCE Greek gold laurel, a coin designed and minted by Pablo Picasso, and a rare specimen of lunar rock. To make it even more interesting, Collins-Black has also left a single Bitcoin to be found. Bitcoin is currently valued at almost $100,000 and might even go higher.

Where is the treasure?

As for the location, Collins-Black has assured adventurers that none of the chests are in a dangerous location or on private property. According to him, each of the chests can be found in the open within 3 miles of a public road. The idea came to him during the COVID-19 lockdown, and he hopes that it will ignite a sense of adventure in anyone who joins in.

It isn't the first time that a millionaire has started a treasure-hunting expedition for people to join in. And it won't be the last. Now, all that remains to be seen is who gets their hands on the treasure.