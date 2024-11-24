Is COVID-19 an antidote to cancer? New study offers surprising insights

Four years back, COVID-19 grappled the world and put it in a lockdown. It took so many lives and left a lasting imprint on the world’s healthcare. However, as per a new study, there may be some positive aspects to COVID-19. The study states that COVID-19 can be the antidote to the fast-growing cancerous cells, and help them shrink. (Pixabay)

According to a new study, led by Justin Stebbing, Anglia Ruskin University, COVID-19 can actually have a huge potential benefit. It can combat another deadly disease – cancer. The study states that COVID-19 can be the antidote to the fast-growing cancerous cells and help them shrink.

Findings of the study:

The study focused on the role that certain white blood cells, known as monocytes, play in the body’s defence against diseases and viruses. In cancer patients, monocytes can be hijacked by tumour cells and converted into cancer-friendly cells that also protect the tumours from the body’s immune system.

However, in severe COVID-19 infections, the body produces a special type of monocytes with anti-cancer properties. These monocytes are specifically developed to target the COVID-19 virus, but can also help in combating cancer. Also read | One in 20 people suffer long-term effects of Covid-19: Study

To understand this, the study was conducted on mice with stage 4 of various types of cancers such as melanoma, lung, breast, and colon cancer. Then a drug mimicking the immune system’s response to severe COVID-19 infections were given to the mice. Unlike normal monocytes, these monocytes retained the cancer-fighting properties and targeted the tumours directly. The results were remarkable as the monocytes started shrinking the tumours across all types of cancers.

the body's immune system can develop monocytes as response to severe CPVID-19 infections, that can fight cancer cells.(Shutterstock)

What it means for cancer treatment?

This study can open up new possibilities for cancer research and treatment. It also sheds light on the complicated link between cancer cells and the body’s immune system. However, that does not mean that we intentionally try to get in contact with the disease. Current immunotherapy practices mostly focus on T cells. However, this study opens up a fresh avenue of cancer treatment. Also read | Are you at risk? New study reveals hidden cancer dangers in your genes

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.