Shoppers migrated from Thanksgiving meals to Black Friday deals as predictably as geese heading south for winter, with some pursuing discounts with help from artificial intelligence tools and others venturing to malls despite bad weather that unleashed flooding and delayed the Macy’s parade in New York.

Black Friday, the U.S. retail industry’s version of the Super Bowl, produces more foot traffic at stores than any other day. (Bloomberg) more less

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Black Friday, the U.S. retail industry’s version of the Super Bowl, produces more foot traffic at stores than any other day despite competition from e-commerce and brands rolling out steep holiday discounts online weeks in advance, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions.

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Enough die-hard traditionalists still prefer hitting the shops as soon as they can after Thanksgiving that a line formed outside at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan before sunrise.

Deep Dive Why do shoppers still visit stores on Black Friday despite online deals and inflation? Some shoppers prefer browsing in person, spending time with family or accessing specials reserved for physical stores. Retailers also offer substantial Black Friday discounts, while shoppers increasingly use the event to buy everyday essentials as well as gifts. How can shoppers avoid online scams during Black Friday sales? Visit retailers through their official websites or apps instead of clicking unsolicited links, and verify unfamiliar sellers before paying. Never share a UPI PIN or OTP to receive a refund or reward, and avoid entering payment details on public Wi-Fi. What should you check before buying fashion items in a Black Friday sale? Compare the current price with the sale price, and check the size chart, fabric, seller details and return policy. Consider whether you will use the item and whether it works with clothes you already own.

Aime Becker and her spouse, Tabatha Ferguson, browsed the clothing racks and planned to buy holiday ornaments commemorating the 100th anniversary of the department store's Thanksgiving Day parade, which was rescheduled for Saturday.

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The Illinois couple spent $4,000 to visit New York, which they considered a treat as higher costs for basic necessities crimp their overall budget. They said they buy groceries at Walmart, and B&D grocers — short for bent-and-dent — that sell discounted products with damaged packaging or nearing their best-by dates.

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{{^usCountry}} Food prices are “astronomical,” said Becker, a retired veteran. “We have no savings, like there’s nothing to save because it’s all gone.” Low views of the economy aren't expected to dim holiday sales {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food prices are “astronomical,” said Becker, a retired veteran. “We have no savings, like there’s nothing to save because it’s all gone.” Low views of the economy aren't expected to dim holiday sales {{/usCountry}}

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Analysts and economists scrutinise retail spending on the five days from Thanksgiving Day through Monday for clues about commercial prospects heading into the new year.

The National Retail Federation estimated that higher prices would account for about half the 4.1% sales growth it expected in stores and online in November and December. The group forecast U.S. shoppers collectively spending $1.01 trillion.

The good news for U.S. retailers is that consumer confidence jumped this month as gasoline prices, pushed up by the war with Iran, continued a steady decline.

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“We have been incredibly surprised at how resilient the shopper has been through the political climate, through the macro and economic environment,” said Kurt Ivey, senior vice president of marketing and communications at shopping centre operator Macerich.

Macerich's more than three dozen malls across the country had anywhere from 2% to 4% more visitors in their initial operating hours than they saw last Black Friday, Ivey said.

Target reported that hundreds of customers lined up before 6 a.m. at many stores, and some showed up as early as 8 p.m. the night before. The first 100 visitors received gift cards.

Online, consumers spent a record $7.1 billion on Thanksgiving, a 10.4% increase from last year, according to Adobe Digital Insights. For Black Friday, Adobe reported that shoppers spent $9.7 billion online as of 6:30 p.m. EST, representing a 12.8% increase from last year. When the final tally is in, the data firm expects online spending will range from $13 billion to $13.4 billion, surpassing its forecast of $12.9 billion.

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AI-powered shopping drove twice as much traffic to retail sites as it did last year, according to Adobe.

Chatbots also drove some traffic to malls.

Kara Teising, 48, said AI-generated tips and a desire for time with family inspired her to venture out to Lenox Square in Atlanta with her two teens and her mother.

“I did ChatGPT to kind of look and see which mall had the biggest concentration of stores that my kids would be into, and so that’s how we chose the Lenox Square Mall,” Teising said.

Shoppers stock up on daily necessities along with holiday gifts

Black Friday into a multiweek event has encouraged people to stock up on shampoo, T-shirts and other everyday items while checking off their holiday lists, retail analysts said.

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Atlanta resident Anna Butler, a retired schoolteacher, bought a couple of pairs of Levi’s jeans and corduroy pants on sale at the flagship Macy’s in Manhattan after she and five friends decided to venture there from a hotel across the street early Friday. Butler said she feels financially secure due to retirement and Social Security benefits.

“The economy is not good, but I am comfortable,” she said.

To lure shoppers out Friday, Walmart focused on specials reserved for its physical stores, including a sampler set from the popular NeeDoh brand, said Julie Barber, chief merchandising officer at Walmart U.S.’s division. But people also used the sale to scoop up items like $5 pillows and discounted crockpots.

Roughly 15,000 shoppers showed up during the first hour after the 7 a.m. opening of Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, an 8.5% increase from last year, according to Jill Renslow, chief business development and marketing officer.

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The first 1,000 customers received goodie bags with $100 worth of giveaways, Renslow said, adding that many shoppers are starting their holiday shopping earlier “and getting those discounts throughout.”

Black Friday still might have bigger discounts despite early deals

After promoting weeks of solid discounts, many U.S. retailers reserved more substantial deals for Black Friday, said Vivek Pandya, director of digital insights at Adobe.

Michael Brown, a partner at management consulting firm Kearney, said after visiting several shopping centres in New York's Westchester County that he observed the most customers at stores offering at least 50% off.

“Because of the inflation right now, you couldn’t soft-pedal the discounts and increase them as the season went through,” Brown said. “So I think coming out big, out of the gates, really gave you an advantage today.”

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Saturated by online deals, some shoppers were unimpressed by the discounts in stores.

“I just saw a jacket in Pink for $149 and I was like, I can get that like on Amazon for 20, so it’s just like, it’s a little frustrating,” said Stella Pagani, who was shopping with her mom at Louisiana’s Lakeside Shopping Center, known for offering champagne to Black Friday shoppers who spend more than $50 at any store.

Many said they didn't miss the mayhem of Black Fridays past.

“I don’t think we need people punching each other over a new air fryer,” said Brandon Montalvo, who travelled from Arkansas to Chicago for Thanksgiving and was scouring the Magnificent Mile shopping district for deals on holiday knickknacks.