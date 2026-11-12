Black Hawk Middle School stabbing in Missouri leaves 3 injured, juvenile held: What we know so far

A juvenile suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Black Hawk Middle School in Warrenton, Missouri, that left two students and a teacher injured, according to local officials. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, as per Fox 2 Now.

Two students and a teacher were injured in a stabbing at Black Hawk Middle School in Warrenton, Missouri. (Unsplash/ Representative image)

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The incident took place on Thursday morning at the school on Kuhl Avenue.

One student airlifted

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Warren County R-III School District Superintendent Gregg Klinginsmith spoke to parents gathered outside the school. He confirmed that two students and one teacher were injured. One student was “severely injured” and had to be airlifted from the school for treatment.

Authorities have not shared any more details about the suspect or what led to the incident.

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Parents describe moments of fear as they wait for children

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{{^usCountry}} Parents were told about the incident around 8am and then waited for hours as officials worked on the student reunification process, as per Fox 2 Now. Hundreds of parents were waiting outside the school to be reunited with their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents were told about the incident around 8am and then waited for hours as officials worked on the student reunification process, as per Fox 2 Now. Hundreds of parents were waiting outside the school to be reunited with their children. {{/usCountry}}

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Mother Heather Koenig said, “I just want to get my daughter out safely. She said that in the beginning the teacher said it was a drill; so they were not panicking. When the students saw the staff panicking they knew that something was wrong.”

Another mother, Toni Whitaker, said, “It is a parent’s worst nightmare. I could not get a hold of my son. I was thinking the worst.”

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District cancels classes and sporting events after stabbing

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According to KRQE, all schools in the Warren County R-III school district were being dismissed at 12:40pm local time. All sporting events were also canceled on Thursday.

Glen Moore, Director of Threat Assessment for Missouri School Boards’ Association, said, “Preventing weapons access is very challenging at times because a lot of people suggest different types of metal detectors, but metal detectors are not only costly, but they require a lot of personnel to man them effectively," as per Fox 2 Now.