New Delhi, Four juveniles have been detained for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man when he resisted handing over his iPhone 17, and robbing him and his friends of five mobile phones and cash at knifepoint in the Burari area, police said on Thursday. Four juveniles held for stabbing man over iPhone 17, robbing five people at knifepoint in Delhi

The incident happened on November 6 near Burari Pusta Ground in north Delhi, when the complainant, Jay Kumar, was with six friends around 6:30 pm, they said.

According to police, five unidentified assailants approached the group, threatened them with knives and robbed them of five mobile phones and cash. "When Kumar resisted handing over his iPhone 17, one of the accused stabbed him in the back of his left thigh before fleeing towards Milan Vihar along with his associates," a senior police officer said.

Police said the PCR staff rushed the injured man to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and later registered a case at Wazirabad police station on November 9 and opened an investigation.

"A team examined CCTV footage from the area, analysed call detail records and developed local intelligence to identify the suspects, leading to the detention of four juveniles aged between 16 and 17 years," the officer said.

During interrogation, the juveniles disclosed that they had gathered in Bengali Colony in Burari on the day of the incident and planned the robbery before proceeding to the crime spot.

They also told police that they later sold the stolen mobile phones and distributed the proceeds among the group members. Police recovered a knife used in the commission of the crime.

Police said efforts are ongoing to trace two other associates, and they sent the four juveniles, all residents of Burari, to an observation home. Further investigation is underway, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.