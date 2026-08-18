The names of two missing women have emerged amid the investigation into a "mystery house" in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood – Blair Tonzelli and Amy McHale. Eugene Horsch’s house is now in focus, with “graphic” videos being recovered by police.

Blair Tonzelli, Amy McHale: Were these women killed at Eugene Horsch's home? Mystery deepens amid investigation (Philadelphia Police Department)

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Police already believe that two other missing women, Maribel Fresses and Gabriella Amarando, died in the house.

How Blair Tonzelli and Amy McHale’s names surfaced

On June 19, 2026, a park ranger stopped a BMW on the 600 block of Market Street near Independence Mall. Inside were a male driver and female passenger, Philadelphia Inspector Raymond Evers shared during a press conference.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Horsch, and the woman provided fake identification with the name Blair Tonzelli. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), Tonzelli went missing in 2023.

Also Read | Who were Maribel Fresses and Gabriella Amarando? Olney ‘mystery house’ probe reveals missing women died

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{{^usCountry}} The park ranger found two handguns and $8,000 in illegal drugs inside the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The park ranger found two handguns and $8,000 in illegal drugs inside the house. {{/usCountry}}

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Amid the investigation, police found that Amy McHale, who was previously married to Horsch's late father, has been missing since 2016.

This raised questions about McHale and Tonzelli’s whereabouts. However, police have not said that they have found any evidence that the two women were in that house, or that they were killed in that house.

What was found inside Eugene Horsch’s house?

Images and videos recovered from a hard drive found during the search of Horsch's Chew Avenue home show what investigators believe are the bodies of two women, Fox29 reported. While some videos showed them alive, others showed them appearing to be dead.

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As many as 95 search warrants were issued for Horsch’s house on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue. Inside, the DEA and the Philadelphia Police Department found at least one more illegal gun, a marijuana grow operation, another fake FBI badge and five urns filled with cremated remains.

Also Read | Who is Eugene Horsch? All we know about man at center of Olney ‘mystery house’ probe as ‘dark’ videos, photos found

Authorities also found computer parts and what appeared to be a home lab with several containers of an unknown oily substance. The containers were sent to a Chicago lab to be reviewed.

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In the beginning of August, a computer forensic lab started to review the digital evidence from the house. They reportedly went through 600,000 images, 70,000 videos and more than 10,000 pages of drawings and writings, which is just 5% of the digital evidence, according to Evers.

Horsch remains in federal custody on charges unrelated to the missing women.

The Philadelphia Police Department has urged anyone who may have been inside this house or interacted with Horsch or his father to call them at 215-686-TIPS. If you wish to speak directly with an investigator from the Homicide Division who is assigned to the case, call 215-686-3334.