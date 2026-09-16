NEW YORK — As Black Panther co—founder Bobby Seale nears his 90th birthday, he is set to reissue his 1970 jailhouse memoir “Seize the Time” and follow it up with a new book, “I, Bobby.”

Bobby Seale to reissue 'Seize the Time' and publish new memoir 'I, Bobby'

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“Every time somebody tells my story wrong, a piece of the movement gets buried with the lie," Seale said in a statement issued Tuesday by Blackstone Publishing. "'Seize the Time' was the blueprint and the start. ‘I, Bobby’ is me finishing what I started — with my own voice, my own memory and my own words.”

“Seize the Time” will come out in February, and “I, Bobby” toward the end of 2027.

Seale, who turns 90 next month, was in a San Francisco County jail in the late 1960s on charges related to two separate trials. At the time, he began relating to a local journalist his account of the militant organization he and Huey P. Newton started in 1966 and the principles its advocated for revolutionary change.

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{{^usCountry}} “Seize the Time," which had fallen out of print in recent years, will include an introduction by actor-comedian D.L. Hughley and will be available for the first time in e-book and audio editions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Seize the Time," which had fallen out of print in recent years, will include an introduction by actor-comedian D.L. Hughley and will be available for the first time in e-book and audio editions. {{/usCountry}}

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The Panthers, labeled by then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover as the country's “greatest threat to internal security," peaked in the late 1960s and declined through the next decade amid violent personal and political divisions and FBI infiltration. Newton disbanded the Panthers in the early 1980s, years after Seale had already left.

Seale has since taught Black studies at Temple University, worked with young activists and released a handful of books, including “Power to the People: The World of the Black Panthers,” a collaboration with photographer Stephen Shames published in 2016.

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In “I, Bobby,” Seale will revisit the “internal fractures, government persecution, and enduring legacy while allowing Seale to set the record straight on his life once and for all,” according to Blackstone.

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