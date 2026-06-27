Boise, Idaho thunderstorm update: Severe weather sparks tornado fears amid rain, hail; scary videos emerge

Boise, Idaho saw a severe thunderstorm on June 26. A special weather announcement was put out by the National Weather Service (NWS) which warned of wind speeds up to 50 miles per hour and a possibility of ‘penny sized’ hail in the area.

Boise Idaho saw very heavy rain amid a special weather forecast message from the NWS. (NWS)

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“A special weather statement has been issued for Boise City ID, Boise ID and Eagle ID until 10:15pm MDT (12:15am ET),” the NWS said, sharing a map of areas to be affected.

Meanwhile, scary videos and photos of the storm from Boise were shared online.

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{{^usCountry}} “WILD skies captured at a small rodeo outside Boise tonight got my patio cushions in just in time,” one wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “WILD skies captured at a small rodeo outside Boise tonight got my patio cushions in just in time,” one wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Another video on Facebook was posted showing very heavy rain. “Holy hole in the donut, Batman! What a storm in Boise/Meridian, Idaho, right now!! Thunder, lightning, hail, rain.., the combo platter of storms!!,” the person wrote.

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Yet another clip showed a person out in the rain, skidding over the water flow on the street.

The NWS also alerted “A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Boise Metro. This thunderstorm is capable of 50-60 mph, heavy torrential rainfall, road flooding, and small hail. Take shelter now!”. While this sparked tornado fears, there are no confirmed reports of a formation in the area.

Boise hail, storm, and rainfall: Scary visuals emerge

Photos of hail were shared online with CBS 2 Boise reporting widespread power outages due to the storm. Meanwhile, a video shared online showed hail on the ground.

Many others shared clips of the impact of the storm and heavy rains in Boise.

“It made the roof of my work start leaking,” one wrote.

Another shared a video from their home.

“My apartment balcony,” they wrote. One noted that the severe weather was also impacting Meridian – about 12 miles away from Boise.

More videos were shared in the meanwhile.

One showed gushing water from the rain onto the hail-covered ground. Another showed a car through water on a street as lightning flashed across the sky.

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More photos of hail was also shared. One showed hail pellets on the grass.

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Another showed a hail-covered street and quipped “God bless the civil engineer that over-engineered our house elevation!”.

“Just another June in Boise!,” they added.

(This story is being updated)