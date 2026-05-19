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Bolivia riot police clash with anti-government protests

Bolivia riot police clash with anti-government protests

Published on: May 19, 2026 01:27 am IST
AFP |
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Bolivian riot police on Monday clashed with throngs of demonstrators demanding the resignation of embattled President Rodrigo Paz, AFP observed.

Bolivia riot police clash with anti-government protests

The center-right leader took office less than six months ago following two decades of socialist rule, promising to end the South American country's worst economic crisis in four decades.

He scrapped two-decade-old fuel subsidies that had drained the treasury's international dollar reserves, but so far he has failed to stabilize fuel supplies.

Thousands of farmers, miners, teachers, workers from other sectors and Indigenous communities have led weeks-long protests that have blocked routes into La Paz and caused supplies to run low and the majority of shops in the capital to shutter.

The demonstrators are calling for wage increases, economic stability and an end to the privatization of state-owned companies.

The country's largest trade union, the Bolivian Workers' Center , has also joined calls for Paz to step down.

One protester died in those skirmishes after falling into a ditch, deputy interior minister Hernan Paredes said Monday.

Protesters regained their positions on Saturday and resumed their blockades on Monday.

The Bolivian Highway Administration reported at least 28 roadblocks on the country's highways on Monday.

Although the government has struck deals with several protest groups, including urban teachers and some miners, others have issued calls to ramp up pressure.

Landlocked Bolivia is in the midst of its worst economic ordeal in the past four decades, with year-on-year inflation hitting 14 percent in April.

gta/mis/cc/mlm

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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