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Bolivia roadblocks ease but shortages of basics persist

Bolivia roadblocks ease but shortages of basics persist

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 03:03 am IST
AFP |
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Roadblocks choking entry into Bolivia's main cities eased Monday but shortages of fuel, food and other basics remained after more than a month of protests against center-right President Rodrigo Paz.

Bolivia roadblocks ease but shortages of basics persist

The protesters are calling for an end to US-backed Paz's economic reforms, designed to sweep away 20 years of socialist government, and are demanding his resignation.

Over the past two weeks roadblocks denying delivery of essentials to cities like La Paz have fallen from more than 100 to 50 on Monday, the Bolivian Highway Administration said.

In La Paz, people waited in lines stretching three blocks outside a state-run supermarket as word spread that cut-rate chicken was available.

But in private-sector stores in Bolivia's main city and neighboring El Alto, the easing of the transport chaos seemed to have no effect, as meat and vegetables still cost twice the usual price.

Medicine is in short supply in hospitals and people spend days sleeping in their cars as they wait to fill up in gas stations.

Paz claimed last week that the protests calling for his resignation are being driven by "narcoterrorists" he linked to former socialist icon Evo Morales.

Morales, the country's first Indigenous president, is in hiding in his coca-growing stronghold of Chapare to escape charges of trafficking a minor, which he denies.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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