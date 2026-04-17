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Bombshell report links Eric Swalwell campaign funds to viral hotel video amid misconduct case

Campaign filings with the FEC show that Eric Swalwell’s campaign spent about $1,100 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas just hours before a hotel room video.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 10:09 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Former Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell is facing major backlash after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. A hotel room video also appeared online and was confirmed to be real and two criminal investigations have been opened against him.

Campaign funds and the hotel

FEC records show Swalwell’s campaign paid for a Las Vegas hotel stay hours before the viral video was recorded.(AFP)

A Newsweek review of Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show that former Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s campaign spent about $1,100 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas just hours before a video which was later confirmed as authentic and was recorded.

Records show that “Swalwell for Congress” made two payments of $539.70 each to the hotel on July 12, 2021 which was listed as ‘travel expenses’. A forensic report later determined that the video was recorded in the early hours of July 13, 2021. The footage shows an adult male kissing a woman on a bed inside what appears to be a hotel room.

The forensic analysis found that the videos were recorded on July 13, 2021, at 4:46am and 4:55am PT, based on metadata. It also determined the footage was captured in Las Vegas using an Apple device, as per Newsweek.

The clips, which have spread widely on social media, show a man kissing an unidentified woman in what appears to be a hotel room and the two lying together on a bed. Another person is partially visible in one of the videos, as per Newsweek.

What are the allegations?

The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN first reported that a woman accused Eric Swalwell of sexually assaulting her twice, including once when she was working under him.

CNN later reported that three more women came forward with different allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims that he sent unwanted explicit messages or nude images. A fifth woman has also accused him of sexual assault.

Also Read: Eric Swalwell to keep milking taxpayer-funded pension and gym access despite resigning from Congress

Swalwell has denied all the allegations. His lawyer called them "a calculated and transparent political hit job."

As the pressure grew, Swalwell first suspended his campaign for California governor, and then resigned from Congress entirely after calls from lawmakers in both parties for his removal.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that a special election to fill Swalwell's vacated seat will be held on August 18, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Bombshell report links Eric Swalwell campaign funds to viral hotel video amid misconduct case
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