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Britain sanctions crypto exchange HTX over Russian support

Britain sanctions crypto exchange HTX over Russian support

Published on: May 27, 2026 12:54 am IST
AFP |
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Britain on Tuesday said it sanctioned 18 more entities helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions, including cryptocurrency exchange HTX, which it suspected funnelled $1.5 billion to the Kremlin.

Britain sanctions crypto exchange HTX over Russian support

The Foreign Office said Huobi Global S.A., registered in Panama and operating HTX, helped the Russian cryptocurrency exchange platform Garantex and the A7 group, both strategic for Moscow.

"The A7 network is a Kremlin-backed system designed to bypass Western sanctions, finance military procurement, and process funds from the sale of oil to fund its war economy," it said in a statement.

"The network claimed to have moved more than $90 billion last year equivalent to roughly half of Russia's yearly military expenditure."

The Foreign Office said the group used a Kyrgyz bank and a major cryptocurrency exchange platform to channel, according to its estimates, $1.5 billion back into Russia.

Tom Robinson, an analyst at Elliptic, confirmed to AFP that this amount concerns HTX as "it was the only global crypto exchange added to their sanctions list today".

Contacted for comment, HTX and the Foreign Office did not comment on the move.

lul/ach/rmb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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