Brittany Romano: 5 things on journalist slammed for ‘smiling and winking’ during Lindsay Clancy trial - video viral

A journalist, identified as Brittany Romano, has been slammed online after a video appeared to show her ‘smiling and winking’ during the Lindsay Clancy trial. The court proceedings in Massachusetts has captured the nation's attention as Lindsay stands accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Brittany Romano has been identified as the journalist who was 'smiling and winking' at the camera during the Lindsay Clancy trial. (Instagram/itsbrittanyromano, X/@VHSDVDBLURAY4K)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Given the sensitive nature of the hearing, Romano's alleged reactions in the courtroom brought down the internet's ire. Videos of Romano from the Lindsay Clancy trial were shared widely.

Another alleged video of Romano was shared online, where she appeared to claim that she'd grown up with Lindsay. “So she looks at me, and I look at her," she appeared to say. The alleged clip also appeared to have Romano say that she was ‘smiling’ because her father had told her she looked ‘bad’ on camera otherwise. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Romano has been facing a lot of flak online for her actions. “Writer Brittany Romano made a mockery of herself and disrespected Plymouth Superior Court (and a trial for three dead children). Growing up with murder defendant Lindsay Clancy and then winking, smiling and blowing kisses at the camera during her trial is beyond unprofessional. Its grossly unethical and immoral,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Romano has been facing a lot of flak online for her actions. “Writer Brittany Romano made a mockery of herself and disrespected Plymouth Superior Court (and a trial for three dead children). Growing up with murder defendant Lindsay Clancy and then winking, smiling and blowing kisses at the camera during her trial is beyond unprofessional. Its grossly unethical and immoral,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another added “Brittney Romano from @VanityFair was posing and giggling at the Lindsay Clancy trial today. What is wrong with people?.” However, Romano appears to have addressed that she's not associated with the magazine.

Also Read | Evidence against Patrick Clancy? Wild claims raise questions if Lindsay's ex-husband will take stand again in trial

The outrage was palpable on Facebook too, where a person wrote “Brittany Romano really made herself look gross in that courtroom today. Smiling huge, winking at the camera and acting overly excited during a murd3r trial involving three dead children is just wildly inappropriate. I don’t care what was happening off camera, read the room…”.

Brittany Romano responds to online criticisms

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Romano responded to the online criticisms on her Instagram stories. Sharing a series of screenshots of the kind of comments she received, Romano wrote “All for smiling at a camera?! Love it! Tysm for boosting my analytics.” She was writing ‘thank you so much’ to those slamming her, and followed the post with ‘xoxo’ indicating hugs and kisses.

Brittany Romano Instagram story screenshot.

Other stories from Romano allegedly had videos where she justified her behavior. However, at the time of writing this article, those stories were not accessible on her profile.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's all you need to know about Brittany Romano.

Who is Brittany Romano? 5 things to know

Brittany Romano is a New York City-based editor. She resides on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. Brittany's experience ‘centralizes primarily around fashion and interiors’, her website notes. Brittany is also an affiliate marketing consultant, whose work has been featured in publications like USA Today, Reviewed, and Insider (previously Business Insider), COSMO, ELLE, Forbes Vetted, Glamour, Harpers Bazaar, Oprah Daily, KITCHN, and Teen Vogue. Brittany has a sociology degree from New England College. She's also a fan of Boston Bruins and originally hails from Connecticut, as per her author profile on Homes & Gardens. Brittany also has an account on ShopMy, the influencer marketing and creator commerce platform which is known to connect brands, content creators, and shoppers. Her X profile notes, she's a ‘former blue checkmark-er, hockey enthusiast & em-dash(no space) snob’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}