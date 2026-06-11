Burger King closes more than three restaurants despite plan to hire up to 60,000 workers

Burger King has shut down another restaurant in the United States, even as the company is running a major hiring campaign across the country.

Burger King has closed another US restaurant despite plans to hire 60,000 workers nationwide.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The latest closure happened in Northwest Indiana, adding to a growing list of Burger King locations that have shut down in 2026. The restaurant reportedly closed suddenly. Burger King has not publicly explained why the Indiana restaurant closed, as per the report by The Sun.

Burger King restaurant closures

The Indiana closure comes after Burger King already shut down restaurants in Springfield, Illinois, and at the Portland Jetport in Maine earlier this year, according to the publication. The Springfield and Portland Jetport locations were later replaced by competing restaurant brands.

Burger King hiring plans

The latest shutdown stands in contrast to Burger King's nationwide expansion and hiring efforts announced earlier this year.

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{{^usCountry}} In April 2026, Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), announced plans to hire up to 60,000 workers across the US. The hiring drive is aimed at filling positions ranging from entry-level jobs to management roles at Burger King's nearly 6,500 US restaurants, Yahoo finance reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April 2026, Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), announced plans to hire up to 60,000 workers across the US. The hiring drive is aimed at filling positions ranging from entry-level jobs to management roles at Burger King's nearly 6,500 US restaurants, Yahoo finance reports. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: NY Fed survey flags alarming financial trend among Americans despite ‘unchanged’ inflation outlook New menu items roll out nationwide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: NY Fed survey flags alarming financial trend among Americans despite ‘unchanged’ inflation outlook New menu items roll out nationwide {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While some restaurants are closing, Burger King has continued introducing new menu items and promotions to attract customers. Earlier this month, Burger King brought back its popular Crown Nuggets for the first time since 2011. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some restaurants are closing, Burger King has continued introducing new menu items and promotions to attract customers. Earlier this month, Burger King brought back its popular Crown Nuggets for the first time since 2011. {{/usCountry}}

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The returning nuggets became available nationwide on June 2. Burger King also launched a special Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal beginning June 9. The company said the new kids' meal was designed to make family dining more fun and interactive.

Burger King U.S. & Canada's chief marketing officer, Joel Yashinsky said Burger King wanted to create enjoyable experiences for families while responding to customer requests. Yashinsky said bringing back Crown Nuggets allows the company to give customers a product many people had been asking for. He also said the partnership with Crayola was created to encourage creativity and imagination among children and families, as noted in the report by The Sun.

Burger King has also introduced the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper as part of its latest menu updates. Some observers believe the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper is an effort by Burger King to compete more aggressively with rival fast-food chain Wendy's.

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The latest closure highlights a mixed picture for Burger King while the company is investing in hiring thousands of workers and launching new products, some restaurant locations continue to shut down across the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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