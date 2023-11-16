‘By all means quit’, Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens' feud over Israel-Hamas conflict escalates

The co-founder of The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro has lashed out at American conservative commentator Candace Owens yet again on Wednesday. In a response to Owens' cryptic tweet, Shapiro said, “Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit.” As the feud between the two commentators over the Israel-Hamas war escalates, Owens called out Shapiro on X, saying, “You have been acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged for weeks now.” She added, “But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into it. I will not tolerate it.”

Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens are feuding(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all began with a TikTok video, in which the 39-year-old editor-in-chief of the American media company criticised Owens' behaviour on the issues regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In the video clip, which went viral on Tuesday, Shapiro can be heard saying, “I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous,” adding that her commentary on Israel, which was riddled with errors, was “disreputable.” Shapiro who was visibly agitated with Owens' remarks, called her “absolutely disgraceful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following this, the 34-year-old author shared a cryptic tweet that read, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,” adding, “Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” She continued, “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other.” She then added, “You cannot serve both God and money.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON