Byron Barnett dies at 69: Cause of death, wife, children, and other details

Byron Barnett, a longtime reporter for Boston's 7News, passed away at the age of 69 on Sunday, August , 7News confirmed on Monday. His colleague, Jonathan Hall, shared that Barnett was battling cancer and its complications for a while now, but 7News did not reveal his exact cause of death. Byron Barnett (R) with Bob Ward(Bob Ward on X)

“Throughout his four-decade career, Byron cherished the privilege of telling the stories of New Englanders who welcomed him into their lives," his family said in a statement. "After facing cancer with unwavering courage, Byron passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family.”

A legend in the Boston news circle, Barnett was known for covering all important stories in the Boston and New England areas in Massachusetts. From sports legends such as Muhammad Ali and Bill Belichick, his interviews have also stayed with the Bostoners. He retired from 7News during the pandemic as his battle with cancer began.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and other family members. It is not known if Barnett had any children.

“Byron Barnett was human first—smart, principled, and honest, everything you look for in a journalist. The work he did reflected our communities with heart and integrity," Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said. "I’m thinking of his wife Kathleen, his family, and everyone at @7News tonight. He’ll be deeply missed.”

