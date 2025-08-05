Who was Adam Turck? Popular Richmond actor shot dead while helping domestic abuse victim

Adam Turck, a popular actor from Richmond, Virginia, was shot dead on Saturday, August 2, while he tried to help a domestic abuse victim at a traffic stop. He was identified as the victim of the shooting in a statement from his friends and family to the 6 News Richmond, the local CBS affiliate, on Monday. Adam Turck(@psu_fayette/X)

Turck, who was 34 at the time of his death, was a popular actor who was quite active in the theatre community in Richmond. He is also known for his work as a social activist in the area. When Turck stopped to help a victim of domestic abuse on Saturday, one of the people shot him fatally. The statement released by Adam Turck's friends and family said: "...We were told that if Adam had not been there, the person he intervened to help would not be with us today."

Who was Adam Turck?

Adam Turck was a native of Pennsylvania who worked for over a decade in Richmond's theatre scene, becoming a beloved local actor. As per his profile on the website of Virginia Theatre Machine, Turck was a graduate of the Moscow Art Theatre and spent three years touring with National Theatre - America's oldest and longest-running theatre company.

"Adam was a light, both on stage and in every space he entered," a post by the a Virginia Repertory Theatre read. "Richmond’s lights are dimmer today, but his legacy will burn brightly in us all. Rest in power, Adam. You will be deeply missed."

Turck won the Best Actor in a Play (2018), RTCC Award winner for Hand to God, where he portrayed both Jason and the puppet Tyrone. The 'Laramie Project' and 'The Inheritance' with Richmond Triangle Players, 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead' and 'School for Lies' with Richmond Shakes, and the world premiere of 'Animal Control' with Firehouse Theatre are some of his most recognized productions.