Caleb Flynn family: All about father, mother, two kids and their ages amid Ashley Flynn murder trial

Caleb Flynn, the former American Idol performer, stands accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn. Amid the trial, focus has shifted to Caleb's mistress Alleigha Botner as the former performer allegedly killed his wife to be with her.

Caleb Flynn is on trial for the alleged murder of wife, Ashley, and this has shifted focus to his family. (X/@ResethO)

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This has also sparked curiosity about Flynn's family, including his parents and daughters. Here's all you need to know.

Who are Caleb Flynn's daughters, how old are they?

Caleb and Ashley Flynn had two daughters together – Alissa and Ava. A neighbor testified during trial that the four of them lived together before the murder. The family also had two goldendoodles, neighbor Kimberly Bingaman testified.

Deep Dive What ages were Caleb Flynn's daughters when Ashley Flynn was murdered? Caleb Flynn's daughters, Alissa and Ava, were aged 9 and 11 at the time of Ashley Flynn's murder. How did Caleb Flynn's affair impact his daughters emotionally? Upon discovering their father's affair, Caleb's daughters expressed heartbreak, questioning why their dad did not love their mother as much as she loved him. What role did Caleb Flynn's parents play during the trial? Caleb Flynn's parents, Mike and Kim Flynn, were mentioned as having faced emotional and financial strain due to the family tragedy, and Caleb's mother was subpoenaed to testify in the trial.

Caleb's daughters were aged 9 and 11 when the murder took place in the Tipp City home in Ohio. They were reportedly in the next room when Ashley was shot.

Also Read | Alleigha Botner, Caleb Flynn's mistress, faces huge backlash after Ashley Flynn murder trial testimony: ‘Awful person’

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{{^usCountry}} During the trial, Ashley's sister Kayla Keyt revealed how Alissa and Ava reacted upon learning of Caleb's affair. “They said, ‘She loved daddy more than anyone else in life. So why did Daddy not love her as much?’,” as per Keyt. However, the victim's kin recounted that the eldest daughter had not been surprised on learning that Alleigha was the mistress. Who are Caleb Flynn's parents? All about father and mother {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the trial, Ashley's sister Kayla Keyt revealed how Alissa and Ava reacted upon learning of Caleb's affair. “They said, ‘She loved daddy more than anyone else in life. So why did Daddy not love her as much?’,” as per Keyt. However, the victim's kin recounted that the eldest daughter had not been surprised on learning that Alleigha was the mistress. Who are Caleb Flynn's parents? All about father and mother {{/usCountry}}

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Caleb Flynn's parents have been identified as Mike and Kim Flynn by various podcasters. Lindsay Villandry, who runs The Linzer Show, shared a GiveSendGo started by Mike and Kim.

“Caleb Flynn’s father posted this fundraiser on Facebook where he is the beneficiary. There is 5 donations all from 5 months ago,” she noted.

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“A family tragedy has placed significant emotional and financial strain on their lives. Travel expenses and family needs out of state have created a burden that no family ever expects to face, especially alone,” the post from Mike and Kim read.

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Paula Mooney's Plunder True Crime channel also reported via the Facebook page Plunder Studios that Caleb's mother, Kimberly Flynn, had been subpoenaed in the trial.

"Kim is required to travel from Minnesota to Miami County, Ohio, on September 24, 2026, at 8 a.m. to testify as a witness. This is likely because a crying, sobbing Caleb called his mom to proclaim, "Ashley's dead!" It was Monday, February 16, 2026. Ashley Elizabeth Flynn was Caleb's wife, the helpmeet of this son of a preacher man, and mother to his two daughters. Thus far, Caleb's dad, Michael Flynn, has not been seen on the court docket. Unless I missed him. Caleb Carl Flynn, a 2005 graduate of Braham High School, is charged with the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn. Caleb, a basketball star of sorts, grew up as a pastor's son in Braham, Minnesota," the post further noted.

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Mike was associated with the Open Arms church as a pastor and retired in 2014. A news release from that time noted “Pastor Mike and Kim Flynn have pastored the church for 22 years beginning in the little church in Braham in 1992 and moving the church family to Grasston in 1998. Pastor Mike and Kim have touched many peoples’ lives during his time at Open Arms and church members wish to shower him and Kim with blessings as they follow God’s path for their lives.”