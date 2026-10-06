Caleb Flynn update: Ex-American Idol contestant breaks down amid life without parole sentence; ‘I didn't kill my wife’

On Monday, September 5, former American Idol contestant and Ohio singing pastor was sentenced to life without parole for the aggravated murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn. Caleb Flynn was pronounced guilty on September 29.

This image taken from pool court video shows 40-year-old Caleb Flynn listening to the judge reading out the jury's verdict at the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, Sept. 29,. (/Pool via AP)

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The sentencing on Tuesday started with Caleb Flynn's opening statement where he reiterated that he did not kill his wife. Mike Tobin of Fox News reported that his hands were shaking as he apologized for the hurtful things he said in the text messages produced as evidence in the court. It was followed by statements from the family of Ashley Flynn.

“You, Mr. Flynn, pose an extreme risk to the public” Miami County, Ohio Judge Jeannie Pratt said as the sentencing deliberations began on each of the nine counts of charges against Flynn. “You used your faith to manipulate the lives of others.”

This story is being updated.