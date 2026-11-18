The outage also affected the online services outside California, including municipal courts in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Spokane, Washington. Systems in parts of Canada and Australia were also reported unavailable.

Journal Technologies advised courts to temporarily suspend access to ePortal and eDelivery services. The company said it was investigating the incident and implementing security measures.

Online court access systems across California and several other jurisdictions went offline after technology provider Journal Technologies identified a possible cybersecurity threat, Fox40 reported. The issue affected public portals used by courts. Court websites in counties including Sacramento, Alameda and Kern were unavailable on Tuesday.

Was criminal justice information exposed, and when will court portals return?

Was criminal justice information exposed, and when will court portals return?

Which court services and jurisdictions were affected by the Journal Technologies outage?

Which court services and jurisdictions were affected by the Journal Technologies outage?

Why did California court websites and online portals go offline?

Why did California court websites and online portals go offline?

The common link: Journal Technologies The common link between all the affected services is Journal Technologies, a Los Angeles-based company that provides digital court solutions to judicial systems across the US and internationally.

Journal Technologies said it detected suspicious automated activity targeting its technology on November 13. The company described the issue as a “security incident” affecting public portals. They said that the company immediately began containment measures with outside cybersecurity experts.

“On November 13, we identified suspicious automated activity targeting that technology,” Jeffrey Rochon, manager of customer engagement at Journal Technologies, said in a statement shared with FOX40.

The company recommended that customers temporarily take their portals offline while it investigated the activity and applied security protections.

Fox40 reported that the team at the company identified the vulnerabilities over the weekend.

Courts suspend e-filing and public access systems Several California courts issued notices informing users that online services were temporarily unavailable.

The Marin County Superior Court said Journal Technologies had notified officials about a “potential cybersecurity threat” affecting online portals managed by the company.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the vendor has recommended that all courts temporarily suspend access to ePortal and eDelivery while it investigates and implements appropriate security measures,” the court said.

Sacramento County’s online court portal also displayed a notice from Journal Technologies on Tuesday saying the service was temporarily offline for updates. The message said the company was working to restore access but had not provided a confirmed timeline.

Journal Technologies said restoration would happen after security updates were tested and verified. The company added that the timing would vary depending on each court’s technology environment and configuration.

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No evidence of criminal justice information exposed Journal Technologies said its investigation had not found evidence that criminal justice information was compromised.

“Importantly, our investigation has found no evidence to date that criminal justice information has been exposed,” the company said in a public statement on Monday.

The company said it continued to investigate and validate its findings while working with customers to safely restore services.