California court websites go offline after vendor flags possible cybersecurity threat
Public access portals in Sacramento, Alameda and other counties were suspended after Journal Technologies detected suspicious activity
Online court access systems across California and several other jurisdictions went offline after technology provider Journal Technologies identified a possible cybersecurity threat, Fox40 reported. The issue affected public portals used by courts. Court websites in counties including Sacramento, Alameda and Kern were unavailable on Tuesday.
Journal Technologies advised courts to temporarily suspend access to ePortal and eDelivery services. The company said it was investigating the incident and implementing security measures.
The outage also affected the online services outside California, including municipal courts in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Spokane, Washington. Systems in parts of Canada and Australia were also reported unavailable.
Deep Dive
The common link: Journal Technologies
The common link between all the affected services is Journal Technologies, a Los Angeles-based company that provides digital court solutions to judicial systems across the US and internationally.
Journal Technologies said it detected suspicious automated activity targeting its technology on November 13. The company described the issue as a “security incident” affecting public portals. They said that the company immediately began containment measures with outside cybersecurity experts.
“On November 13, we identified suspicious automated activity targeting that technology,” Jeffrey Rochon, manager of customer engagement at Journal Technologies, said in a statement shared with FOX40.
The company recommended that customers temporarily take their portals offline while it investigated the activity and applied security protections.
Fox40 reported that the team at the company identified the vulnerabilities over the weekend.
Courts suspend e-filing and public access systems
Several California courts issued notices informing users that online services were temporarily unavailable.
The Marin County Superior Court said Journal Technologies had notified officials about a “potential cybersecurity threat” affecting online portals managed by the company.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the vendor has recommended that all courts temporarily suspend access to ePortal and eDelivery while it investigates and implements appropriate security measures,” the court said.
Sacramento County’s online court portal also displayed a notice from Journal Technologies on Tuesday saying the service was temporarily offline for updates. The message said the company was working to restore access but had not provided a confirmed timeline.
Journal Technologies said restoration would happen after security updates were tested and verified. The company added that the timing would vary depending on each court’s technology environment and configuration.
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No evidence of criminal justice information exposed
Journal Technologies said its investigation had not found evidence that criminal justice information was compromised.
“Importantly, our investigation has found no evidence to date that criminal justice information has been exposed,” the company said in a public statement on Monday.
The company said it continued to investigate and validate its findings while working with customers to safely restore services.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More