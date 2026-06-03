California election results: Who won the governor, Los Angeles mayor, secretary of state and attorney general primaries?

California held its primary election on Tuesday, with voters choosing candidates for governor, Los Angeles mayor, secretary of state and attorney general. Polls closed at 8:00 p.m. local time, and vote counting remains ongoing.

Election results (As of 11:30 p.m. EDT)

Governor (Open Seat)

Supporters of California Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra attend his election night gathering at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes on June 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

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With term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom unable to seek a third term, more than 60 candidates entered the race. According to NBC News, with approximately 16.8% of expected votes counted, the early results showed:

Steve Hilton (R): 28.9% (415,696 votes)

Xavier Becerra (D): 25.0% (359,455 votes)

Tom Steyer (D): 18.2% (261,814 votes)

Los Angeles Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D), who was listed as an independent in some early vote tallies, held an early lead:

Karen Bass: ~38.1%

Spencer Pratt: ~27.9%

US House of Representatives (All 52 Districts)

California remains a key battleground in the fight for control of the House. Democrats are seeking gains following recent redistricting changes. With many districts reporting only limited returns, notable early results included:

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{{^usCountry}} District 1 (special and regular elections): Republican James Gallagher and Democrat Mike McGuire held leads in different contests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District 1 (special and regular elections): Republican James Gallagher and Democrat Mike McGuire held leads in different contests. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District 6: Independent Kevin Kiley led with about 24.9% of the vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District 6: Independent Kevin Kiley led with about 24.9% of the vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} District 7: Doris Matsui (D) led with roughly 34.9%, followed by Mai Vang (D) at 31.8%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District 7: Doris Matsui (D) led with roughly 34.9%, followed by Mai Vang (D) at 31.8%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} District 13: Democrat Adam Gray appeared on track to advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District 13: Democrat Adam Gray appeared on track to advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} District 21: Democrat Jim Costa led with approximately 43.7%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District 21: Democrat Jim Costa led with approximately 43.7%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} District 22: Republican David Valadao held an early lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District 22: Republican David Valadao held an early lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Tina Peters: 5 things on election denier from Colorado freed from jail after sentence commuted Statewide Executive Offices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Tina Peters: 5 things on election denier from Colorado freed from jail after sentence commuted Statewide Executive Offices {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Secretary of State: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Secretary of State: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Incumbent Shirley Weber (D) was heavily favored to advance, ahead of Republican Donald Wagner and other candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incumbent Shirley Weber (D) was heavily favored to advance, ahead of Republican Donald Wagner and other candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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Attorney General:

Incumbent Rob Bonta (D) held an early lead over Republican Michael Gates and other challengers and was widely expected to advance comfortably.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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