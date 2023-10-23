California nanny arrested after molesting 8-month-old girl, sharing disturbing photos of the baby with a man

A California nanny has been accused of molesting an eight-month-old baby and sharing disturbing images of the girl online. She did all of this allegedly after being directed by a man whom she shared the photos with on social media, authorities have said.

Michelle Nicole Hidalgo was reportedly arrested on Friday, September 22, 2023, by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (Contra Costa County District Attorneys Office)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Michelle Hidalgo, 28, allegedly abused the girl after the man requested her to do “worse and worse” things to the baby and document what she is doing, law enforcement said in court records obtained by the East Bay Times.

A September 26 press release said that the Antioch resident was charged last month with seven counts for the alleged “production and distribution of child pornography.” Charging documents filed last week showed that she is now facing another three charges of child molestation of a victim younger than 10 and a single charge of using a minor for sex acts, New York Post reported.

According to a press release, “Michelle Nicole Hidalgo was arrested on Friday, September 22, 2023, by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officers served Hidalgo with a search warrant at her home and seized equipment used in the production and distribution of pornographic images of minors. The search of Hidalgo’s home and her arrest came after task force members were notified by a social media company on September 21st that child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) of a small child were being shared on their platform.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The release says that when she was arrested, Michelle was working part-time as a nanny for the family of the victim. She is now in the custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff. Her bail is set at $700,000. Michelle will appear in court for the first time on Wednesday, September 27, in Martinez.

“The case is being prosecuted by the Sexual Assault Unit of the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, in which detectives and investigators from the Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Brentwood, Pittsburg, San Ramon, Danville, Oakley, and Moraga Police Departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office participate on the task force,” the release says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!