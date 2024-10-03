California woman, her 5-year-old son mysteriously disappear, police seek public's help in desperate search

A massive search is underway for a mother and her five-year-old son who have been missing for more than a week now. Police in Oakland, California are searching for Mikala King, 29, and her son, King Scott, who were last seen somewhere in Oakland on September 24. California woman Mikala King, her 5-year-old son King Scott mysteriously disappear (@oaklandpoliceca/X)

The Oakland Police Department shared an X post about Mikala’s disappearance. “OPD is requesting assistance in locating Missing Persons, Mikala King & King Scott, who are missing due to unknown circumstances. If you have any knowledge or information please notify the OPD at 510-238-3641,” it wrote.

Mikala is a Black woman who is roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her son is Black, and is roughly 3 feet tall. He weighs 35 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair like his mom.

‘May God return this child and mother to their families safe and secure’

The Facebook page Black and Missing, Inc. also shared a post to spread the information about King Scott and his mother’s disappearance. “He was last seen in the 1000 block of Eight Street in Oakland. Authorities believe King may be with his Mother, Mikalairene (Mikala) King, who is also missing (pictured),” the page shared.

Facebook users prayed for the duo’s return in the comment section. “May God return this child and mother to their families safe and secure. My prayers are with them,” one user wrote. “Praying that King and his mother are found safe and unharmed,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Sending heartfelt prayers for King Scott’s safe return. No child should ever go missing, and my thoughts are with his family and everyone involved in the search. Please, if anyone has seen King or his mother, come forward and help bring them home. Sharing this in the hope that we can reunite him with his loved ones soon.”

“I’m in that area, I’ll keep my eyes open. Hope they are found safe,” one user said, while another wrote, “Prayers they are both safe and return home soon.” “Shared in Reno and i know her personally I hope she’s ok,” one said.