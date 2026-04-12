...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu

Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 12:57 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jerusalem, Claiming "historic achievements" in the fight against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Saturday that the "campaign is not yet over," but Israel managed to foil Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu

"The campaign against Iran is not over, we still have more to do. But even now it can be clearly stated that we have historic achievements," Netanyahu said in the video in Hebrew.

"We went into the campaign because Iran was very close to nuclear weapons and the capability to produce hundreds of missiles per day. Two existential threats that we had to remove from over our heads," the Israeli Prime Minister asserted.

"Khamenei wanted to conceal the production of missiles and the nuclear programme deep underground in such a way that even B-2 aircraft wouldn't have been able to reach it. We could not stand idly by," he claimed.

Amid questions about the fate of more than 400 Kilograms of enriched uranium still lying in Iran, the Israeli leader reiterated that it will be removed from the Islamic Republic through diplomatic process or by use of force.

"This is reflected in internal conflicts at the top, we know about this. We see the growing difficulty in meeting the needs of citizens. This is reflected in the profound weakening of the terror regime. Iran is no longer the same Iran", he claimed stressing that Israel has emerged stronger in the process.

"Those who threatened to destroy us are now fighting for their own survival," the Israeli Premier asserted.

He also claimed major achievemnets on other fronts that posed threat to Israel - Syria, Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

"As a result of the strength we showed, Lebanon reached out several times in the past month to begin direct peace talks. I approved this subject to two conditions: we want to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations," Netanyahu said.

"We have created a security zone of between 8-10 km. We are fighting Hezbollah because we are determined, I am determined, to restore security to the residents of the north - they deserve it like all citizens of Israel," he said.

The Israeli leader accused Hezbollah of planning a covert operation to "invade and conquer the Galilee."

As per local media reports, Israel and Lebanon are going to hold talks in the US next week even though Israel insists on carrying on with its military operations against Hezbollah.

Netanyahu also hinted at resuming fighting against Hamas in Gaza.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jerusalem iran hezbollah
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.